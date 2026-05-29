This compact antivirus protection package is now less than £25 — Norton 360 has everything you need to secure your devices against malware, ransomware, and hacking
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By Benedict Collins published
This compact antivirus package offers premium protection
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If you are looking for an antivirus software package that you can pay for using the change between the seats on your sofa, you've come to the right place. Right now, Norton 360 Standard has dropped to £25 (was £70) from Norton for your first year.
This antivirus package can protect three devices against malware, ransomware, and hacking - and even includes cloud backup, a VPN, and a password manager.
As always, Norton has included it's hallmark Scam Protection to spot scams hidden in messages and deepfake videos, with an AI Genie to answer any questions or concerns you might have. Alongside the Standard edition, you can save on annual prices for Plus and Deluxe versions.