This cheap mini PC packs an Intel Core i3, four 10GbE and 2.5GbE Ethernet ports and can even run Windows — so could it be the perfect home web server?

The iKOOLCORE R2 Max is a compact yet powerful mini PC that comes with either the Intel N100 or the more powerful Intel Core i3-N305, making it capable of handling various tasks such as content creation, virtualization, and office work.

Despite its small size, measuring just 15.7 x 11.8 x 4 cm, the R2 Max is well-equipped with four high-speed Ethernet ports - two 10GbE ports powered by Marvell AQC113C-B1-C chips and two 2.5GbE ports running on Intel i226-v controllers.

These could make it an excellent choice for users seeking a budget-friendly home web server with advanced networking capabilities.

Keep cool

(Image credit: iKOOLCORE)

Internally, the R2 Max supports up to 32GB of DDR5-4800 RAM in a single slot and includes dual M.2 NVMe slots (2242/2280) for storage, with support for up to 2TB. While the PCIe 2.0 x1 lanes limit peak SSD performance, they should be fast enough for sharing files and serving up media.

The R2 Max also includes two USB-A 3.0 ports and a USB-C 3.2 Gen2 port for connecting peripherals, alongside HDMI 2.0 and USB-C for 4K 60fps display output. Power can be supplied via a 19V DC input or a USB-C PD port, adding flexibility for users who want a backup battery.

Cooling is handled via a passive system, featuring a copper heatsink and a CNC metal top cover for heat dissipation, which should be more than sufficient for typical home server tasks. For heavier workloads, two optional fans can be added to improve airflow and prevent the system from overheating.

The R2 Max is priced at $299 for the N100 barebone version and up to $709 for the fully equipped N305 model with 32GB RAM and a 2TB SSD. The mini PC is compatible with Windows, Linux, pfSense, OPNsense, OpenWrt, Proxmox VE, VMware ESXi, Unraid, and more.

