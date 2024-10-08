This 49-inch curved monitor could supercharge your efficiency - and it is nearly $200 off for Amazon Prime Day

With many of us now working from home at least part of the time, having the right hardware is vital - and that includes a great monitor, so you have visibility into all your work tasks.

This Amazon October Prime Day, we've spotted a fantastic deal on a 49-inch curved monitor that will be equally at home with video editing and content creation as it is with gaming.

The INNOCN 49C1R curved monitor is currently $679.99 at Amazon, down from its original price of $874.99 - an incredible $175 saving that you'll need to be quick to grab.

Today's best curved monitor deal

INNOCN 49C1R Curved Monitor: Was $874 Now $679 at Amazon

If you're looking for a great size curved monitor at a low price, you're in luck. This 49-inch offering from INNOCN features a host of connectivity options, and will fit in to your home office without a hitch.

As opposed to a typical 16:9 monitor, the INNOCN 49C1R doubles the resolution available, upping it to double 5120x1440 resolution, up to 120hz, at 32:9 aspect ratio. This gives you a load more display real estate to get those details just right, whether you're working on a new logo, finishing blueprints or creating high-end video.

The company says its 1800R curvature helps prevent eye fatigue, as a curved display means content can be viewed at a glance - and high contrast and high resolution should cut down on eye strain as opposed to flat monitors.

The monitor is, as the name suggests, pretty wide - but it comes with full customization available, with a range of swivel and height adjustment options on offer to make sure every user gets the most out of it.

When it comes to connectivity, the INNOCN 49C1R has a gamut of options, packing in 1 x DP 1.4, 1 x USB C 65W, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x USB A, 1 x USB-B, 1 x RJ45, 1 x 3.5MM Audio Jack - meaning you can connect devices from laptops, smartphones, tablets and even gaming consoles.

The INNOCN 49C1R even comes with split-screen technology, allowing you to show content from two separate input sources, meaning you can stream, watch, play or work at the same time.

The INNOCN 49C1R is on sale until October 10, so be quick and grab it now while stocks last.