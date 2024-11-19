The need to seek return on investment on AI

Following Sir Keir Starmer's pledge at the International Investment Summit on October 14, 2024, to remove AI regulations that "needlessly hold back investment," and the government’s announcement of billions in AI investment deals, a significant rise in AI-driven digital transformation projects is expected across businesses. These projects are crucial for helping companies adapt to evolving customer needs and market trends.

However, the success of these AI initiatives will require careful monitoring. Just as businesses use specific ROI metrics to evaluate sales performance, they must also establish key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the ROI of AI-driven digital transformation efforts.

This raises an important question: as organizations begin their AI-driven transformation journeys, how are they measuring their ROI?

Rob Duff Social Links Navigation Chief Legal and Global Affairs Officer for Coherent.

The ROI will differ

The measurements used will vary depending on the size and nature of the business and the scope of the transformation project. Nevertheless, businesses can evaluate the success of their AI initiatives through the following metrics:

Customer experience metrics: Net Promoter Score (NPS), customer satisfaction scores, and customer retention rates;

Financial performance: Revenue growth, profit margins, and ROI on digital initiatives;

Employee engagement: Employee satisfaction scores and turnover rates; Operational Efficiency: Time saved in processes, cost reductions, and productivity improvements;

Digital adoption rates: Percentage of employees effectively using new tools and technologies;

Data-driven decision making: Frequency of data usage in strategic decisions and insights generated from analytics.

While many potential metrics exist to measure the ROI of AI, identifying the right one requires a thorough evaluation of a company's technology tool stack. Business leaders must first assess where AI can significantly impact their operations—pinpointing areas where processes are inefficient, or where workloads are overly demanding. With this insight, clear and achievable ROI goals can be established, along with the appropriate metrics to track progress toward those goals.

However, even if a business defines its metrics and understands the reasons behind pursuing a digital transformation project, this doesn't guarantee the success of an AI-driven transformation.

Giving your digital transformation project the best chance for success

Your AI-driven digital transformation project could fail before it even begins. While this may sound contradictory, it's a common reality—many projects falter because the business's technological infrastructure or culture isn’t ready to support the transformation.

To avoid this, businesses must first assess whether their current IT infrastructure can handle an AI transformation. Implementing AI is a significant leap that requires advanced skills and strong infrastructure management. A comprehensive evaluation of the technology stack is essential, including assessing whether existing software can support AI integration and identifying any potential compatibility issues or vulnerabilities that must be addressed.

Beyond technical considerations, the human element is equally critical. Alongside evaluating their technology, businesses must assess the skills of all employees who will interact with the new AI systems, whether occasionally or on a day-to-day basis. This applies to both seasoned IT professionals and new hires. Given the novelty of AI, a skills gap should be expected and proactively managed through targeted training or strategic recruitment. Closing this gap is crucial. Without a solid understanding of AI and its applications, any investment in technology risks falling short of its potential.

The floodgates have opened, and AI will be at the forefront for the foreseeable future.

AI has undoubtedly been the topic of the year, and investment in AI-driven digital transformation projects is set to grow. While 59% of organizations are already using AI solutions and planning to increase their investment, many still risk falling short in their AI transformations. Amid the excitement and rapid advancements, businesses must not only focus on measuring the ROI of AI but also ensure that their infrastructure is fully prepared to support it.

Business growth under threat

Currently, 80% of digital transformations fall short of their intended ROI, and a McKinsey study revealed that 33% of executives identify culture and behavior as the primary challenge in tech-enabled transformations.

As companies start to implement AI technologies, they find that their organizational culture is not keeping up with the pace of change, leading to resistance and failure. All types of transformation impact company culture, and existing culture influences the success of these transformations. This symbiotic relationship is crucial but is often overlooked. The rise of AI and its role in Industry 6.0 has amplified these concerns, with many fearing job displacements due to a lack of understanding about AI’s implications, often stemming from inadequate education and a sense of insecurity within the organization.

In conclusion, for organizations to reap the rewards -in AI-focused digital transformation projects, they must both avoid becoming caught up in the glitz of AI technologies without considering the necessary steps for correct implementation, and have a real understanding of the desired ROI they’re looking to achieve using AI. Organizations should not just implement AI for the sake of it and hope for the best.

