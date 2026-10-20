Teamgroup introduces a 128GB DDR5 module aimed at demanding AI workloads

The CQDIMM reaches 8,000 MT/s at 1.1V without overclocking

Two compatible modules provide 256GB of memory for local AI systems

Teamgroup has unveiled a 128GB DDR5 memory module for AI creators, arriving as expensive components make high-capacity upgrades increasingly difficult to justify.

The T CREATE EXPERT Ai CQDIMM has received Japan’s GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2026, recognising its design alongside its technical specifications.

Each module supports 8,000 MT/s at 1.1V without requiring overclocking, although Teamgroup has not announced pricing or retail availability.

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128GB on one stick

Teamgroup combines an independent clock driver with its patented integrated circuit grading verification technology to support the module’s advertised operating speed.

Two compatible modules can provide 256GB, giving users additional capacity for running AI models locally and handling demanding creative applications.

Teamgroup describes the product as the first DDR5 CQDIMM desktop module to reach 128GB capacity, distinguishing it from conventional consumer memory.

However, buyers should check compatibility carefully because the module is designed around Intel Z890 platforms using a two-slot, single-processor channel configuration.

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The specification makes this an unusual product for desktop users, particularly those who need substantial memory for local language models rather than conventional gaming.

Its intended workloads also include 4K and 8K video production, alongside complex 3D rendering tasks that can consume considerable system memory.

The module uses an aluminum-alloy heat spreader with a perforated structure designed to improve heat dissipation during demanding operations.

Its slim profile is intended to suit AI PCs, while the cooling design helps manage rising temperatures during extended workloads.

The price question matters more than another design award

The central question for potential buyers is how much Teamgroup will charge for 128GB in a single module, especially during today’s expensive memory market.

The company has not disclosed pricing, but its existing T-CREATE EXPERT 128GB DDR5-6400 kit provides a useful comparison.

B&H Photo Video currently lists the two-module kit at $2,339.99, while Tom’s Hardware recently reported comparable 128GB DDR5 pricing at $3,399.

Because the new CQDIMM packs the same capacity into one module and uses a different memory design, its eventual price remains difficult to predict.

However, a provisional estimate of $3,000 to $4,000 for one module is plausible, but remains speculation rather than confirmed pricing.

Such spending is difficult to justify for routine desktop upgrades, although AI developers and professional workstation users needing substantial memory capacity may consider it.

Teamgroup’s intended users include AI developers, 3D animators, and content creators working with computationally demanding applications.

The company has not published benchmark results establishing how much faster those applications would run.

Capacity can help when workloads exceed available memory, although it does not automatically improve performance when other hardware becomes the limiting factor.

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