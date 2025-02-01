Squarespace teams up with Barry Keoghan for new Super Bowl ad campaign

A comedy teaser video is available to watch

The ad will air between the 1st and 2nd quarters at Super Bowl LIX

When I woke up this morning I didn’t think I’d be talking about bath water drinking actors, donkeys, and one of the world’s most watched sporting events - but here I am - thanks for making my day a little weirder Squarespace.

Earlier this month Squarespace, one of the best website builders, released a short teaser from the company's upcoming Super Bowl 2025 ad campaign. It offered few details beyond an unidentifiable man riding a donkey down a country track.

Yesterday, everything became a little clearer after I received a press release from Squarespace detailing some exciting new details about the ‘A Tale As Old As Websites’ Super Bowl ad campaign.

It is now revealed that the mystery man is Barry Keoghan, the Irish actor, perhaps best known for that scene in Saltburn. In this ad campaign Barry ditches his questionable methods of hydration in favor of a furry four legged friend.



Although the actual ad remains a closely guarded secret, the company has released a comedic short film titled Barry and Moseley to help build anticipation. The clip includes behind-the-scenes footage of Barry along with his co-star, discussing the donkey’s career prospects and creating a website using the Squarespace website builder.

Barry and Mosley | 2025 | Squarespace - YouTube Watch On

Squarespace’s Super Bowl 2025 campaign

This is the 11th Super Bowl appearance from Squarespace. With costs for a 30-second spot reportedly sky rocketing from $7 million in 2024 to $8 million in 2025, it is clear that the company continues to see the value of this insanely expensive ad spot.

Squarespace will be hoping to continue a string of Super Bowl ad successes following its 2024 Super Bowl ad, directed by and starring legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, which was seen by a share of a predicted audience of 210 million.

We heard from Nate Skinner, Senior Director of Brand and Creative Strategy at Squarespace:

"In today’s media landscape, the Super Bowl remains one of the rare opportunities to captivate millions at once. It’s more than a moment to advertise - it’s a chance to share a story that resonates with a massive and diverse audience. To capitalize, you have to entertain and find creative ways to stand out.” Nate shared “By teaming up with the incredibly talented Barry Keoghan and crafting a humorous tale set in a bygone era, we’ve created a campaign that’s designed to inspire entrepreneurs to dream big and take their ideas to the next level."

The new ad was directed by Steve Rogers and will be run between the 1st and 2nd quarters. It will be shown alongside ads from other big businesses including website building and hosting company GoDaddy, Budweiser, Hellmann’s, and Uber Eats.