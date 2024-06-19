Squarespace brings new tools to service-based sellers

One of the best website builder platforms Squarespace has announced new tools and features, designed first and foremost for service-based sellers.

The company says its new tools include branded invoices, proposals, contracts, updates to client intake forms, and projects, all the things sellers need to expand their product offering and streamline project management.

Now, Squarespace users can create and send fully customizable, low-fee invoices, accept major debit and credit cards, Afterpay, Apple Pay, and other popular payment methods, and can offer their customers different flexible checkout options. They can also create a summary of services and align on contract terms in a branded document, providing a streamlined way to share the scope of work, the company explained.

Furthermore, Squarespace now introduced client intake forms, allowing users to capture important project information and to upload documents, images, presentations, audio, video, and other multimedia. The company says that the information is stored “securely”.

What’s more, users will be able to manage client information, invoices, and tasks, from a unified dashboard. They can create invoices, estimates, contracts, and more, and will be able to track their status.

Finally, after successfully completing a job, users can showcase it with new portfolio tools. They can also create and send email campaigns, promoting different new offerings, special pricing, and more. A move Squarespace hopes will position it as one of the best portfolio website builders on the market.

Proposals, estimates, and contracts are available in English on Business and Commerce plans, the company confirmed. All other features are available globally on any Squarespace plan.

For Squarespace Chief Product Officer, Paul Gubbay, the move makes sense since a “good portion” of the sellers on the platform are service-based. “As one of the few platforms providing comprehensive support to this growing class of entrepreneurs, we are focused on building new tools to help them throughout their journey from marketing a business, to simplifying workflows, and getting paid,” Gubbay concluded.