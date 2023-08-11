GoDaddy turns to ChatGPT to offer an easier way to generate domain names

At GoDaddy, we are always looking at new ways to make starting and growing a business more accessible. The number of active users in ChatGPT has been exploding since its launch.

This new GoDaddy plugin brings some of our core features into that channel and makes it easy for its users to ideate about domain names for their businesses.

The plugin helps users identify great domain names that resonate well with their small business, checks if they are available, and provides a direct link to purchase them.

All of this happens in a friction-free conversational manner within the ChatGPT interface without the need for any explicit invocations.

The launch is also part of GoDaddy’s overarching goal to leverage Generative AI across our products in ways that make owning and running a small business easier.

Many small business owners are still unsure about utilizing ChatGPT and other AI platforms for their use cases - in fact, a recent GoDaddy study found that only 33% of small business owners can explain what Generative AI is - so applying this technology to a specific problem that small business owners face will, we hope, help to increase understanding of the technology and its benefits.