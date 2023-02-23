GoDaddy's new tool lets you accept payments without an online store or website

Audio player loading…

Domain registrar and web hosting (opens in new tab) company GoDaddy has launched a new system that allows business owners to register a new domain and start accepting payments from customers instantly.

Payable Domains are branded pay links that create a checkout page, shareable via a link, that lets US-based domain name customers begin accepting payments shortly after they purchase a newly registered domain.

Available now, Payable Domains functions without the need for a website or ecommerce store, and can be customized with company logos, product images, cost of products or services, or other branded content.

Pay through domains

Similar to Monzo’s share payment link service, GoDaddy’s new offering includes features such as the ability to share Payable Domains with customers through text, social media or a QR code, with the transaction fees of 2.3% + $0.30 per online transaction.

Business owners that use the domain registrar (opens in new tab) to purchase any domain can access the payable domain service via GoDaddy’s back-end dashboard.

“While there’s been innovation around add-on products for domain names, such as Domain Privacy and Ownership Protection services, not much has been done to enhance the capability of domain names themselves,” said GoDaddy President of Domains Paul Nicks.

“Domains have largely been used as a digital identity for businesses, but with this new commerce capability we view the domain name taking on a far more versatile role for up-and-coming small businesses. The Payable Domain ultimately serves as an innovative and cost-effective tool for entrepreneurs to accept online payments before even setting up a website.”

GoDaddy customers that register the domain of their name or business will then receive the corresponding Payable Domain to accept payments. Domain owners will, then, be able to link a bank account to their GoDaddy Payment account once the first payment is received.

An example of the Payable Domains tool creating a link with the option to share on social media, via text or a QR code (Image credit: GoDaddy)

Currently, GoDaddy Payments is integrated in a host of GoDaddy commerce products, including its website builder, managed WordPress and managed WooCommerce store plans.

“We’re intensely focused on building connected commerce solutions that make growing a business easier, whether you’ve just named your business or are in the process of expanding its sales across the country,” said GoDaddy President of Commerce Osama Bedier. “With Payable Domains, it’s never been easier to start selling online.”

GoDaddy says that users will need to complete the verification process before they can receive payouts for transactions.