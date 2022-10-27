Fasthosts vs GoDaddy: Which web host outranks the other?

As a business owner, you understand the importance of having a reliable web hosting (opens in new tab) service. After all, your website is the foundation of your online presence, and a website that isn't up or running can cost you dearly in terms of both time and money.

That's why it's so important to choose a web hosting service that is both dependable and affordable. But with so many options on the market, how do you decide which is right for your business?

In this blog post, we'll pit two of the most popular web hosting providers - Fasthosts and GoDaddy—against each other to help you make a more informed choice.

Pricing

Fasthosts offers three different web hosting plans: Ignite, Ignite Boost, and Momentum. The Ignite plan starts at $1 per month and includes 2GB of storage, 50GB of bandwidth, and up to five email accounts. The Ignite Boost plan starts at $1.50 per month and includes 10GB of storage, 500GB of bandwidth, and up to 25 email accounts. The Momentum plan starts at $5 per month and includes 50GB of storage, 1TB of bandwidth, and up to 100 email accounts.

GoDaddy also offers three different web hosting plans: Basic, Standard, and Premium. The Basic plan starts at $4.99 per month and includes 100GB of storage, unmetered bandwidth, and up to 100 email accounts. The Standard plan starts at $7.99 per month and includes 300GB of storage, unlimited bandwidth, and up to 500 email accounts. The Premium plan starts at $14.99 per month and includes unmetered storage, unmetered bandwidth, and up to 1000 email accounts.

As you can see, Fasthosts is the more affordable option for business owners who need web hosting for their websites. However, if you need more than 50GB of storage or 1TB of bandwidth, then GoDaddy would be the better option.

Ease of Use

From our experience, Fasthosts is the clear winner when it comes to ease of use. Their control panel is well-designed and easy to navigate. Even if you're not particularly tech-savvy, you should be able to find your way around without any issues.

GoDaddy's control panel, on the other hand, can be a bit confusing and overwhelming. There are a lot of different menus and options to choose from, which can make it difficult to find what you're looking for.

Interface

Fasthosts offers a clean and simple interface that is easy to navigate. GoDaddy's interface is slightly more complex and may take some time to get used to if you are not tech-savvy. On Fasthosts official website, the menus are well organized and you can easily find what you need.

We found GoDaddy's website to be more cluttered as it took us some time to find specific options and the menu we were looking for. If you want an easy-to-navigate interface, Fasthosts is the best choice.

Dashboard

After taking a closer look at both Fasthosts and GoDaddy's dashboards, it's clear that GoDaddy offers a much more user-friendly dashboard. Its control panel allows for easy navigation between different aspects of web hosting, such as email accounts and its website builder tool.

Fasthosts, on the other hand, has a cluttered dashboard with multiple menus and submenus. It can be difficult to find specific features or make changes to your account settings.

Overall, GoDaddy wins in terms of providing a streamlined and intuitive dashboard experience.

Features

Both Fasthosts and GoDaddy offer a range of hosting options, including shared, VPS, dedicated, and WordPress hosting. Both also offer additional services like website migration assistance, SSL certificates, and backup tools. However, Fasthosts offers more robust features in their higher-tier plans such as unlimited databases.

GoDaddy may be better suited for those looking for basic or entry-level hosting solutions with limited add-on features. On the other hand, Fasthosts is a good option for those seeking more advanced features and support.

Ecommerce capabilities

Fasthosts has integrated ecommerce features such as Payment platform and shopping carts. It is also compatible with WooCommerce and Shopify.

GoDaddy, on the other hand, offers integration of online payment services and allows 1-click installation of popular ecommerce platforms such as Shopify, Magento, and PrestaShop.

GoDaddy is compatible with most major CMSs including WordPress, and WooCommerce. If you're looking for an all-in-one ecommerce solution with easy integration of online payment and, then GoDaddy is a good option.

Customer support

Fasthosts offers 24/7 support via telephone, email, and live chat. You can also take advantage of their online knowledge base and user forum to find answers to your questions so you can rest assured that you'll always be able to get the help you need.

GoDaddy also offers 24/7 support via telephone, email, and live chat. However, during our test, we found its user forum is mostly inactive. That said, GoDaddy's customer support team is still very good.

Keyword research tool

Fasthosts uses a keyword research tool that allows you to enter a competitor's URL and see which organic and paid keywords are ranking well for them. You can also see how difficult it would be to rank for each keyword and how much traffic each keyword is generating. This information can be invaluable to your SEO efforts by helping you choose the right keywords to target.

GoDaddy's keyword research tool works in a similar way, but doesn't provide quite as much data. You can see which keywords a competitor is ranking for and how much traffic each keyword is generating, but you can't see how difficult it would be to rank for each keyword.

Site audit tool

Fasthosts' site audit tool checks your website for common on-page SEO issues and provides recommendations on how to fix them. This can be extremely helpful in making sure that your website is properly optimized before you start trying to rank for specific keywords. GoDaddy's site audit tool works in a similar way but only checks for common on-page SEO issues; it doesn't provide any recommendations on how to fix them.

Competitor analysis tool

Fasthosts' competitor analysis tool allows you to enter up to three competitor URLs and see how they stack up against each other in terms of SEO. This can be helpful in gauging where you need to focus your efforts in order to keep up with your competitors. GoDaddy offers a similar competitor analysis tool, but it only allows you to compare two competitors at a time—not three.

During our test, we discovered that Fasthosts offers more SEO tools and features than GoDaddy, making it the clear winner for businesses that are serious about SEO.

Final verdict

When it comes to web hosting, Fasthosts and GoDaddy are both excellent providers. Both offer reliable hosting with 24/7 customer support and a wide range of features such as free SSL certificates, installation of ecommerce platforms, and powerful SEO tools.

Fasthosts stands out due to its superior customer support team, its in-depth keyword research tool, and its advanced competitor analysis feature. But if you're looking for an all-in-one solution specifically designed for ecommerce purposes, then GoDaddy would be the preferable choice.