How to get a domain name for free

Nowadays having an online presence is important for any business or individual looking to succeed online on the internet.

One way to achieve this is getting a domain name. While many people believe that buying a domain name (opens in new tab) is an expensive and complicated process, there are actually ways to get a domain name for free.

Below are the various methods you can use to secure a domain name without spending a single penny.

What is a domain name?

A domain name is a unique identifier that is used to locate a website on the internet. It is essentially the address of a website, much like a physical address for a business or a residential property. A domain name consists of two parts, the top-level domain (TLD) and the second-level domain (SLD).

The TLD is part of the domain name that appears after the dot, such as .com, .org, .net, or .edu. The SLD is part of the domain name that appears before the TLD and is usually the name of the website or organization.

Domain names are necessary because they allow users to access websites without needing to remember complex IP addresses. Instead of typing in a string of numbers, you can simply type in a domain name to be directed to the website you want to visit.

Also, domain names give websites a unique identity and allow them to establish its brand and online presence. A memorable and relevant domain name can help a website stand out and attract visitors, while a poorly chosen domain name can make it difficult for users to find or remember the website.

Domain names are also important for search engine optimization (SEO (opens in new tab)), as they can influence how easily a website can be found and ranked by search engines.

1. Shop around for free domain registrars

When looking to get a domain name for free, the best way to go about it is to shop around for free domain registrar (opens in new tab) providers. There are a few reputable websites and companies offering free domains if you take some time searching.

Two examples are Dot TK and Freenom - both are domain registrars that let you get a domain for free. Both let you choose from one of five, non-cost extensions: tk, .ml, .ga, .cf, and .gq.

It is important to do your due diligence when choosing a registrar as they often come with strings attached such as limited features, advertising, extensions you may not want, or hidden renewal fees. Before signing up for any free domain offer, be sure to read the terms of use carefully.

You should also look at reviews from other users and make sure you can trust the source. Also, consider if you need additional services such as hosting and website builders before committing to a particular registrar. Shopping around for a free domain can be time-consuming but it will allow you to find one that fits all your needs and requirements.

(Image credit: Shutterstock/TierneyMJ)

2. Look for website builders that include a free domain

Find website builder (opens in new tab) services that include a free domain as part of their plan in order to get free domain names. Some providers will offer a free domain for a specified length of time, for example, one year, and some free domains can also be grabbed with coupon codes provided by web hosting services.

Many popular companies actually provide upgrades that include hosting and a domain name at no additional cost, so checking these websites can be helpful to score a good deal on these services.

It’s important to realize that some of the offers come limited with the amount of bandwidth usage and storage space, thus it’s important to carefully read the fine print before making any commitments to avoid disappointment.

(Image credit: Shutterstock / Alfa Photo)

3. Try web hosting services too

Many popular web hosting (opens in new tab) services offer free domain names for up to a year if you sign up for their subscription.

Try considering reputable companies such as Bluehost (opens in new tab) and Hostinger (opens in new tab) to get a good deal. Once you select the website host that suits your business needs, enter the required information and register a domain name (opens in new tab) of your choice -- most of which is usually offered at no additional cost.

Depending on the hosting service you choose, they may also throw in additional benefits such as an integrated website builder and SSL certificate (opens in new tab) to help create a professional-looking website with ease. Though these domains are usually free just for one year, it is wise to review all their terms and conditions before committing.

Which free domain is best? There are free domain options available that you can use to get started. Freenom is one of the most popular free domain providers, and for a good reason. It offers a wide range of domain extensions, including .tk, .ml, .ga, .cf, .gq, and more. The registration process is straightforward and takes only a few minutes. You can register up to five domain names per account, and each domain comes with DNS management and URL forwarding. Dot.tk is another free domain provider that offers the .tk extension. It has been around for a long time and has gained a loyal user base. The registration process is straightforward, and you can register up to three domain names per account. Dot.tk also offers DNS management and URL forwarding. InfinityFree (opens in new tab) is a web hosting provider that offers free subdomains. You can choose from a wide range of subdomains, including .epizy.com, .rf.gd, .zyro.app, and more. The registration process is straightforward, and you can create as many subdomains as you want. InfinityFree also offers DNS management and SSL certificates. WordPress.com is a popular blogging platform that offers free subdomains. You can choose from a wide range of subdomains, including .wordpress.com, .blog, .me, and more. The registration process is straightforward, and you can create as many subdomains as you want. WordPress.com also offers DNS management, SSL certificates, and a range of customization options.

What is the best option to get a free domain for a website? Finding the best option to get a free domain for a website can be difficult, however, there are some great alternatives that make obtaining a free domain relatively simple. Services like Freenom and NameSilo offer no-cost domain registrations for select TLDs (top-level domains) such as .tk, .cf, and .ga, which allow for one year of use at no cost. Free top-level domains may not have the best reputation, but with proper self-promotion and branding, it's possible to create a successful website with them. In addition, many hosting services offer you one free domain along with their packages such as DreamHost (opens in new tab) or Bluehost. This provides a more reputable domain than if you'd used Freenom and NameSilo alone, although you would usually have to pay for your hosting costs.

What are the disadvantages of free domain name? Professionalism Using a free domain name can make your website look unprofessional. It is common knowledge that having a custom domain name is a mark of credibility, and it helps your website stand out from the crowd. Customization limitations Free domain names often come with limited customization options. This means that you may not be able to create the type of website that you want or add the features that you need. For example, some free domain names may not allow you to install plugins or add custom code to your website. Poor search engine ranking Having a custom domain name is essential for improving your website’s search engine ranking. Search engines like Google give priority to websites with custom domain names over those with free domain names. This is because custom domain names are a sign of a legitimate website, while free domain names are often associated with spam or low-quality content. Lack of support Free domain names often come with limited support options. This means that you may not be able to get help when you need it. If you encounter technical issues or need help with your website, you may have to rely on online forums or other resources to find the answers you need. Ads and pop-ups Free domain name providers often monetize their service by displaying ads and pop-ups on your website. These ads can be intrusive and distracting for your users, leading to a poor user experience.

Check out our list of the best free web hosting (opens in new tab) services on the market