Want to tackle 16K RAW videos? This external storage system offers 96TB of SSD storage but won't come cheap

OWC ThunderBlade X12 offers up to 96TB super-fast storage via a dozen 8TB SSDs

It can reach up to 6.5GBps according to OWC in RAID-0.

The X12 doesn't have any market-ready competition at the time of writing

The OWC ThunderBlade X12, available from March 2025, is a cutting-edge NAS option for demanding production environments.

Aimed at professionals such as DITs, video editors, and VFX artists, this device caters to workflows involving multi-camera 8K RAW, 16K video, or VR production.

With support for RAID 0, 1, 5, and 10 configurations, the ThunderBlade X12 purports to offer speed, capacity, and reliability in a compact, portable design.

Blazing fast NAS performance

Built with a focus on durability and heat management, the ThunderBlade X12 features a sleek, ridged design that acts as a passive heatsink that helps during prolonged use.

OWC says the ThunderBlade X12 achieves sustained data transfer rates of up to 6,500MB/s when configured in RAID 0.

These speeds make it an ideal choice for handling high-resolution video and large file sizes without bottlenecks. It's not even a choice; at the time of writing, OWC's offering has no market-ready competitors offering comparable speeds and capacities.

It's also equipped with two Thunderbolt-compatible USB-C ports, and offers storage capacities ranging from 12TB to 96TB, making it particularly useful for professionals managing RAW footage or high-resolution assets that demand both speed and storage.

