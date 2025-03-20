Stalkerware data breach potentially hits over 2 million users, including thousands of Apple devices
A spyware data breach impacts almost 2 million users
- A popular spyware company has suffered a data breach
- Almost 2 million SpyX records were compromised
- The software monitors devices without the users knowledge or consent
A widely-used consumer-grade stalkerware operation was hit by a data breach in 2024, with millions of customers potentially affected.
A TechCrunch report claims the beach affected SpyX and two related mobile apps, impacting the information of almost 2 million people, including 17,000 Apple iCloud credentials.
Seemingly, neither the targets of the spyware, nor the customers of the software were ever notified of the breach, which reportedly occurred in June 2024.
SpyX breach
SpyX calls itself the ‘best phone monitoring App’, and provides ‘real-time recording, video, audio, and screenshots' of the target’s device.
It markets itself as a ‘parental control’ service, and operates stealthily, running without notifications or icons, so a target could be completely unaware of the invasive software installed on their device.
Exposed in the breach were IP addresses, email addresses, device information, 6-digit PINs, and iCloud credentials likely used to monitor targets through the cloud. This breach is the 25th mobile surveillance software to have suffered a breach or exposed victim or user data since 2017, TechCrunch notes, leaving anyone affected in serious danger of identity theft, fraud, or just a real threat to their privacy.
The existence and legitimization of spyware puts both victims and users at risk, as these malware tools can be injected easily but are incredibly difficult to detect. In July 2024, millions of spyware customers were exposed in a huge breach, and sensitive information was compromised.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Spyware, or stalkerware, lets users who buy the software install the app on devices belonging to children, employees, or partners (or anyone whose device they have access to), without their knowledge or consent.
Although these apps are designed to be undetectable, there are signs you may have been infected, like a device being unusually slow, crashing randomly and more often, or a sudden increase in ads and pop ups.
You might also like
- Take a look at our picks for the best malware removal softwarearound
- Check out our choice for best antivirus software
- Criminals are spreading malware disguised as DeepSeek AI
Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Data breach at Pennsylvania education union potentially exposes 500,000 victims
WhatsApp patches security flaw which let hackers install spyware