Stalkerware data breach potentially hits over 2 million users, including thousands of Apple devices

A popular spyware company has suffered a data breach

Almost 2 million SpyX records were compromised

The software monitors devices without the users knowledge or consent

A widely-used consumer-grade stalkerware operation was hit by a data breach in 2024, with millions of customers potentially affected.

A TechCrunch report claims the beach affected SpyX and two related mobile apps, impacting the information of almost 2 million people, including 17,000 Apple iCloud credentials.

Seemingly, neither the targets of the spyware, nor the customers of the software were ever notified of the breach, which reportedly occurred in June 2024.

SpyX breach

SpyX calls itself the ‘best phone monitoring App’, and provides ‘real-time recording, video, audio, and screenshots' of the target’s device.

It markets itself as a ‘parental control’ service, and operates stealthily, running without notifications or icons, so a target could be completely unaware of the invasive software installed on their device.

Exposed in the breach were IP addresses, email addresses, device information, 6-digit PINs, and iCloud credentials likely used to monitor targets through the cloud. This breach is the 25th mobile surveillance software to have suffered a breach or exposed victim or user data since 2017, TechCrunch notes, leaving anyone affected in serious danger of identity theft, fraud, or just a real threat to their privacy.

The existence and legitimization of spyware puts both victims and users at risk, as these malware tools can be injected easily but are incredibly difficult to detect. In July 2024, millions of spyware customers were exposed in a huge breach, and sensitive information was compromised.

Spyware, or stalkerware, lets users who buy the software install the app on devices belonging to children, employees, or partners (or anyone whose device they have access to), without their knowledge or consent.

Although these apps are designed to be undetectable, there are signs you may have been infected, like a device being unusually slow, crashing randomly and more often, or a sudden increase in ads and pop ups.