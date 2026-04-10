Google Chrome rolls out a new tool to try and stop infostealer malware in its tracks

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New Google Chrome feature makes cookies useless on other computers

Google Chrome app is seen on an iPhone next to Edge and other web browser apps. Microsoft is using new prompts in Edge to try and stop users from downloading Chrome.
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  • Google adds Device Bound Session Credentials to Chrome
  • DBSC ties session cookies to hardware keys, blocking theft
  • Feature live on Windows, macOS rollout coming soon

Google has rolled out a new Chrome browser feature which should make stealing session cookies for use in infostealer malware attacks a thing of the past.

Chrome 146 for Windows has introduced a new security feature called Device Bound Session Credentials (DBSC), which works by cryptographically binding authentication sessions to the physical device used to authenticate.

It does so through hardware-backed security modules (such as the Trusted Platform Module on Windows) to generate a unique public/private key pair that cannot be exported from the machine.

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