Google Chrome rolls out a new tool to try and stop infostealer malware in its tracks
New Google Chrome feature makes cookies useless on other computers
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- Google adds Device Bound Session Credentials to Chrome
- DBSC ties session cookies to hardware keys, blocking theft
- Feature live on Windows, macOS rollout coming soon
Google has rolled out a new Chrome browser feature which should make stealing session cookies for use in infostealer malware attacks a thing of the past.
Chrome 146 for Windows has introduced a new security feature called Device Bound Session Credentials (DBSC), which works by cryptographically binding authentication sessions to the physical device used to authenticate.
It does so through hardware-backed security modules (such as the Trusted Platform Module on Windows) to generate a unique public/private key pair that cannot be exported from the machine.Article continues below