Bridgestone says it is investigating potentially major cyberattack - here's what we know
An attack disrupted Bridgestone operations in two countries
- Bridgestone suffered a cyberattack that disrupted some manufacturing facilities in the US and Canada
- It claims no data was stolen
- No group has claimed responsibility yet
Tire manufacturing giant Bridgestone has suffered a cyberattack that impacted manufacturing in several locations.
US media has claimed cybersecurity incidents affecting two production facilities in South Carolina, while Canadian local press reported the same for one facility in Quebec.
The media are currently saying that the attack was most likely identified, and stopped, early - before the attackers managed to steal any meaningful data or cause any more harm.
Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters?
Responding to BleepingComputer's media inquiry, Bridgestone Americas (the company’s North American arm), said it was investigating a “limited” incident impacting “some of our manufacturing facilities”.
"Our team responded quickly to contain the issue in keeping with our established protocols."
"While our forensic analysis is ongoing, we remain confident that we were able to contain this limited cyber incident early,” the company added. “We do not believe any customer data or interfaces were compromised."
So far, no threat actors claimed responsibility for the attack. However, one group has been particularly active these last couple of weeks, as Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters claimed the recent attack on Jaguar Land Rover.
This group was formed when three groups merged - Scattered Spider, Lapsus$, and ShinyHunters, and has said it was behind recent attacks on Jaguar Land Rover, M&S, Salesforce, and many others.
It also claims that in previous incidents it was able to steal sensitive data and is currently trying to extort its victims for money -although these claims have not yet been confirmed.
Bridgestone is a Japanese multinational tire manufacturer, and the world’s biggest one by production volume. It operates in 150 countries, runs 50 production facilities, and has around 55,000 employees. In 2024, it made $1.2 billion in operating profit, as well as $12 billion in sales. Beyond tires, Bridgestone manufactures rubber products, golf equipment, bicycles, and materials used in construction and civil engineering.
