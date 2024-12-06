Apple is taking over this popular password manager plugin

Apple has introduced Passwords support for Firefox

The extension allows Mac users to store, sync, and autofill credentials

Apple has apparently taken ownership of an existing extension

Apple has gradually added more credential management features to both iOS and MacOS, with autofill features and a password generator being added in software updates.

The release of iOS 18 and macOS 15 Sequoia saw Apple introduce its very own password manager, suitably named ‘Passwords’, allowing users to sync, store, and autofill password from a single app.

Now, Apple is setting its sights on introducing more password support for browsers outside of its native Safari.

Passwords for Firefox

Apple has now introduced a browser extension for Firefox, allowing MacOS users with a preference for the flaming Vulpes to enjoy the same functionality offered in Safari and supported Chromium based browsers such as Chrome and Edge.

The extension simply requires a Mac device that is already synced with your iCloud account running either macOS Sonoma or macOS Sequoia. Once installed, the extension will prompt you to type in a six-digit code, and you can now store and autofill passwords in Firefox.

The basis for the extension, however, is not new. Apple has apparently claimed ownership of an existing extension that offered support for Apple passwords in the Firefox browser, with the Github page stating that Apple “are now the sole owners in charge of maintaining their own official iCloud Passwords extension.”

Unfortunately, Windows users are going to have to wait before Apple Password sync is enabled, as the Firefox extension is not compatible with the Firefox browser when running on Windows or Linux - however the Github page for the original extension does support Windows version that can run iCloud for Windows, so Apple may have Firefox Password support for Windows in the pipeline.

