Samsung launched its biggest 16:9 4K monitor ever but it is definitely not going to please gamers

The 2025 version of the Samsung ViewFinity S8 offers a 37-inch diagonal

As an entry-level model, it only has a built in KVM and misses out on Thunderbolt 4

While it scores highly on color fidelity, its refresh rate won't impress gamers

Samsung has announced the launch of its largest 16:9 4k monitor to date, the ViewFinity S8 (S8OUD model), ahead of CES 2025.

The company says its new monitor series is designed to "maximize productivity, immersion, and efficiency”, making it a handy piece of kit for both casual and professional users.

The ViewFinity S8 boasts a 37-inch screen, making it around 34% larger than previous models in this line, but has been officially certified by TÜV Rheinland as an ‘ergonomic workspace display”, making it ideal as a possible business monitor. The device also includes an ‘eye-saver’ mode and flicker-free features to protect users from eye strain.

What to expect from the ViewFinity S8

Built with productivity in mind and boasting a larger screen, Samsung said “more information can be seen at a glance” with the ViewFinity S8, while also enabling users to maximize desk space due to its sleek design.

The S8 comes complete with an Easy Setup Stand, for example, making it a relatively compact monitor despite its large size, and also boasts a built-in KVM8 switch, allowing users to turn the monitor into a “single command station” designed to supercharge multitasking capabilities across several devices.

Devices can also be connected and charged simultaneously with a 90W USB-C connection.

While Samsung has been keen to emphasize the professional applications of the new S8 monitor, there are areas where casual users or gamers might be left wanting.

The monitor does not include Thunderbolt 4 capabilities, for example. Similarly, the monitor’s refresh rate leaves a lot to be desired.

Its high score on color fidelity might be a saving grace for gamers here, however. With its sRGB 99% color gamut, the S8 “delivers the color representation and brightness” according to Samsung.

Samsung announced the launch of the S8 alongside its M9 Smart Monitor and the Odyssey G6 and G8 models.

“Samsung will continue its tradition of innovating display technology in 2025 with the introduction of new Odyssey, Smart and ViewFinity models,” said David Phelps, head of the display division at Samsung Electronics America.

“Whether its new AI capabilities, size options, or groundbreaking refresh rates, Samsung will ensure that every type of user will have their needs met for enhancing productivity, gaming, and entertainment.”