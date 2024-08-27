Proton unveils Proton Drive for Business

Proton, creator of one of the best password managers around today, has unveiled a new offering for businesses looking for cloud storage , file sharing and real-time document collaboration.

Proton Drive for Business provides a secure means of collaboration, featuring end-to-end encryption and full GDPR and HIPAA compliance, making it especially useful for legal, finance and research firms.

This cloud collaboration platform is also ISO 27001 certified, with the additional benefit of subscribing to Swiss privacy and neutrality standards.

Proton Drive for Business

Proton Drive holds a strong commitment to privacy and security, providing active defense against data breaches, surveillance, and ransomware, as well as giving your organization access to other Proton products, such as email, calendar, VPN and password manager.

The Enterprise tier plan will also include Proton Sentinel, providing additional security for your organization with two-factor authentication , and by preventing data breaches even if an attacker has stolen credentials.

Proton Drive is available at three tiers. Drive Professional is perfect for smaller teams that need secure file storage, sharing and collaboration, with 1TB of storage and 365-day file version history at $5.99 per month with Proton’s limited time 40% discount on the yearly plan.

Proton Business Suite provides organizations with privacy protection, 1TB storage, secure email, calendar, VPN and Proton Pass password manager at $12.99 per month billed yearly. Proton Enterprise Suite combines all the above with additional flexibility and customization for those with privacy challenges, with priority support and advanced security included.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anant Vijay Signh, Product Management Lead at Proton, said, “In a landscape where data breaches and corporate surveillance are on the rise, Proton Drive is the secure choice for businesses that can't afford to compromise on privacy. With end-to-end encryption and zero-access architecture, your data remains safe—even in the event of a data breach. Proton Drive offers the kind of privacy that big tech simply can't match, making it the clear choice for organizations serious about protecting their most sensitive information.”