Popular free alternative to Adobe Illustrator gets major upgrade

Inkscape releases 1.4 update for its Adobe Illustrator alternative

New functionality and features allow it to be better integrated into workflows

Quality of life changes have been made to tools to increase productivity

Inkscape, one of the most intriguing free Adobe Illustrator alternative, has released its latest update, introducing a range of new tools, improvements, and changes aimed at enhancing user experience and productivity.

Version 1.4 also expands extension and file compatibility to improve workflow integration, including a new filter gallery dialogue, allowing users to browse through a variety of filter previews, categories, and even search for specific filters.

It also adds new modular grids and brings improvements to axonometric grids, allowing designers to set grid angles by ratio for isometric designs.

New features and improved functionality

New updates to swatches gives users quick access to layout controls, color searching, and compatibility with multiple palette file formats as well as bringing more color palette formats, including CIELAB, Adobe Color Book, and Adobe Swatch Exchange.

The Toolbar has also been refined, ensuring that important options remain visible even in smaller windows. The node tool shortcuts have also been revised, offering better control when working with paths, and node deletion behavior has been adjusted to provide more flexibility.

This update also includes a unified font browser, which can be activated in the preferences. The SVG Font Editor has also been revamped, giving users more control over creating and adjusting custom fonts. For those familiar with CSS, Inkscape 1.4 allows customization of on-canvas handles, including the ability to change their size, shape, and color.

Inkscape 1.4 also expands its file compatibility allowing users to work across different design platforms. In addition, it upgrades the PDF export feature, and it now supports internal links.

New extensions have been enabled, including support for an enhanced QR code generator that now supports multi-line text. For Linux users, newly installed fonts are now available immediately without restarting the software.

