Soccer piracy losses estimated between $700M and $800M annually

Real-time AI detection cuts piracy rates across major matches

Traditional blocking tools struggle against large-scale streaming networks

Piracy of live football streams has grown into an industrial-scale problem, with Spanish clubs warning that illegal viewing is draining hundreds of millions of dollars from the sport each year.

LaLiga estimates piracy costs its clubs, which include Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atlético Madrid, between $700m and $800m annually, a figure that reflects both lost subscriptions and declining broadcast value.

The league has been working with infrastructure company Fastly on tools which attempt to detect illegal streams as matches unfold rather than after they have already spread.

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The problem of Illegal streaming

Millions of unauthorized streams now operate in parallel during major matches, often appearing faster than traditional enforcement tools can react.

A study by Grant Thornton recorded at least 10.8 million unauthorized retransmissions of live events in 2024, with more than 81% never suspended and only 2.7% removed within the first 30 minutes.

Illegal streaming is widespread across Europe, with estimates suggesting nearly four million people in the UK use unauthorized sources to watch live sport.

Traditional methods such as IP blocking have long been used to restrict access to illegal streams, but those measures can disrupt legitimate viewers while pirate services quickly reappear under new addresses. That has created a cycle where enforcement lags behind distribution.