Shop Idol 2024 - The search for the UK’s best salesperson is back!
Do you have what it takes to be our Shop Idol 2024?
The ultimate search for the nation's best mobile salesperson is now open to entries - so do you have what it takes to be our Shop Idol 2024?
Now in its 13th year our hugely successful competition returns, as each year hundreds of entrants from every major retailer take part in the competition.
Being a finalist and winner can catapult your career to the next level, with all five finalists invited to the Mobile Industry Awards 2024 on 19th September in London - and all travel and accommodation costs are covered!
Shop Idol 2024
The competition consists of interviews, challenges to determine our entrant's product knowledge, customer service skills and of course, their sales power!
It’s so simple to enter, so put your skills to the test and find out if you could be crowned 2024 Shop Idol Salesperson of the Year. The deadline for entries is May 31st.
How it works:
- Sign up online here by May 31st
- The top entrants will make it through to the judging stage
- Two rounds of judging will take place to decide on the final six
- The final six will face the public vote and this ranking combined with the judges ranking will determine the winner
- The winner will be announced at the Mobile Industry Awards 2024
Key dates
May 1 - Nominations open
May 31 - Nominations close
June 5 - Judging round 1
June 13 & 14 - Judging round 2
August 12 - Shortlist announced and Big Vote opens
September 21- Winner announced at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023
Previous Shop Idol winners:
2023: Rhydian Williams, EE (Contact Centre) & Kimberley Court, Vodafone (Retail)
2022: Retail: Nad Akram, EE / Contact Centre: Haseeb Kamran, Vodafone
2021: Elise Howard, EE
2020: Cassie Kirkham, EE
2019: Gavin Mooney, O2
2018: Joshua Higgins, Carphone Warehouse
2017: Stuart Bonner, Carphone Warehouse
2016: Aaron Robinson, Tesco Mobile
2015: Claire Pulpher, Carphone Warehouse
2014: John Sherwood, Digital Phone Company
2013: Martin Haig, Carphone Warehouse
2012: Nicola Black, Phones 4u
2011: Chris Bowden, EE