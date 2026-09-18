Mobile Industry Awards 2026 - all our winners revealed!
Who took the top prizes at this year's Mobile Industry Awards?
The UK mobile industry gathered together in London last night to celebrate the 2026 Mobile Industry Awards.
Marking our 24th year in 2026, the Mobile Industry Awards represent the gold standard of excellence - from the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.
The great and good were all in attendance for the MIA 2026, but who went home with the prizes? Here's our list of all the night's winners....
Our MIA 2026 winners are...
Future Stars in association with VodafoneThree:
Lydia McGann, The Big Phone Store
Sam Deans, Pure Communications
Imogen Baldie, Likewize
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Paris Tilsley
Innovation of the Year Product or Service O2 Satellite
Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider plan.com
Best Wholesale Service & Solution Provider sponsored by BusinessMobiles.com VodafoneThree Wholesale
Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance Service Asurion
Best Repair Service The Big Phone Store
Best Recycling and Refurbishing Service Mazuma Mobile
Distributor of the Year ege
Sales Team of the Year Belkin UK Sales Team
Best Place to Work (under 1,000 employees) BusinessMobiles.com
Best Place to Work (over 1,000 employees) Tesco Mobile
Best Customer Service (Consumer) VodafoneThree
Best Customer Service (Business) Pure Communication Group
Marketing Campaign of the Year Lebara Mobile - The Smarter Choice
CSR Initiative of the Year Samsung Solve for Tomorrow
Sustainability Initiative of the Year Likewize Circular Device Lifecycle Services
Retailer of the Year (High Street and Online) EE
Best MVNO sponsored by eROAMING eSIM Sky Mobile
Best eSIM Provider SureSIM
Best SIM Only Network sponsored by Sky Mobile Lebara Mobile
Accessory Manufacturer of the Year Motorola
Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year sponsored by Lebara Samsung
Best Network for Business BT & EE
Best Network for Consumers sponsored by Likewize VodafoneThree
Team of the Year Virgin Media O2 CTO Team
Person of the Year Max Taylor, CEO, VodafoneThree
The great news is that we will be back next year for the Mobile Industry Awards 2027, our 25th year!
Details on table booking and sponsorship will be open soon, so stay tuned to the MIA website for all the latest information...and see you in 2027!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.