Mobile Industry Awards 2026 - all our winners revealed!

The UK mobile industry gathered together in London last night to celebrate the 2026 Mobile Industry Awards.

Marking our 24th year in 2026, the Mobile Industry Awards represent the gold standard of excellence - from the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.

The great and good were all in attendance for the MIA 2026, but who went home with the prizes? Here's our list of all the night's winners....

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Our MIA 2026 winners are...

Future Stars in association with VodafoneThree:

Lydia McGann, The Big Phone Store

Sam Deans, Pure Communications

Imogen Baldie, Likewize

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Paris Tilsley

Innovation of the Year Product or Service O2 Satellite

Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider plan.com

Best Wholesale Service & Solution Provider sponsored by BusinessMobiles.com VodafoneThree Wholesale

Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance Service Asurion

Best Repair Service The Big Phone Store

Best Recycling and Refurbishing Service Mazuma Mobile

Distributor of the Year ege

Sales Team of the Year Belkin UK Sales Team

Best Place to Work (under 1,000 employees) BusinessMobiles.com

Best Place to Work (over 1,000 employees) Tesco Mobile

Best Customer Service (Consumer) VodafoneThree

Best Customer Service (Business) Pure Communication Group

Marketing Campaign of the Year Lebara Mobile - The Smarter Choice

CSR Initiative of the Year Samsung Solve for Tomorrow

Sustainability Initiative of the Year Likewize Circular Device Lifecycle Services

Retailer of the Year (High Street and Online) EE

Best MVNO sponsored by eROAMING eSIM Sky Mobile

Best eSIM Provider SureSIM

Best SIM Only Network sponsored by Sky Mobile Lebara Mobile

Accessory Manufacturer of the Year Motorola

Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year sponsored by Lebara Samsung

Best Network for Business BT & EE

Best Network for Consumers sponsored by Likewize VodafoneThree

Team of the Year Virgin Media O2 CTO Team

Person of the Year Max Taylor, CEO, VodafoneThree

The great news is that we will be back next year for the Mobile Industry Awards 2027, our 25th year!

Details on table booking and sponsorship will be open soon, so stay tuned to the MIA website for all the latest information...and see you in 2027!