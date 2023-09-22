Mobile Industry Awards 2023: musicMagpie wins Best Recycling Service

musicMagpie has been named the winner of the Best Recycling Service at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023, sponsored by Compare and Recycle.

With more and more consumers choosing environmentally-friendly initiatives, this award recognised those companies helping improve access to device recycling across the UK.

Our 2023 finalists were:

Likewize

Mozillion

musicMagpie

Preloved Tech

Smart Cellular

The Techout

Zone Global Limited

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

A clear mobile recycling proposition suited to the brand’s approach to retail and clientele

Products and services encompassing a spectrum of user demands

A support process which helps users from first contact to post-sale

Demonstrable strength in supply, securing the best products at the best prices

Quantifiable business success within the mobile space

Demonstrate your commitment to the environment and to customer security and privacy

A successful and consistent approach to marketing

Why musicMagpie won

In a highly competitive field, musicMagpie's entry was praised for its clear proposition, impressive green credentials, and strong customer base.

Congratulations to the musicMagpie team for their victory, as well as to all of our other 2023 finalists!