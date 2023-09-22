Mobile Industry Awards 2023: Mobiles.co.uk wins Retailer of the Year

Mobiles.co.uk has won Retailer of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023.

Combining the leaders both on the high street and online, this award looks to celebrate those who can draw in customers and offer the best retail experience.

The winner isn’t just the company that offers the most exciting and widest range of devices, but the one that has also worked effectively with its partners and staff across the UK to create a great customer experience

Our 2023 finalists were:

Affordable Mobiles

Mobiles.co.uk - The Smart Phone People

musicMagpie

Samsung.com

Smartcellular.co.uk

The Techout

Virgin Media O2

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Demonstrate the ability to offer customers the best range of products and service (relevant to the mobile industry)

Demonstrate excellence and innovation in in-store and/or online experience

Provide evidence of being able to adapt to changing customer needs, industry trends, and challenges

Showcase excellence in customer service and after-care

Highlight innovative marketing initiatives, deals, and ability to provide additional services.

Why Mobiles.co.uk won

Wowing our judges with its innovation and new ways of thinking, Mobiles.co.uk was also praised for its strong commercial outlook and go-to-market strategy - congratulations to them and to the rest of our 2023 finalists!