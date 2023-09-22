Mobile Industry Awards 2023: Likewize wins Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance Service

Likewize has taken the prize for Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance category at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023.

As mobile technology becomes increasingly important to our everyday lives, device insurance ensures consumers can get a rapid repair or replacement should their device be damaged, lost or stolen.

This category rewards the company that offers the best service and retains customers year-after-year.

Our 2023 finalists were:

Assurant

Asurion

Likewize

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Tell us about your innovative products / services within the mobile/gadget insurance sector

Outline any unique selling points of your product and services offered

What revenue opportunities do you offer to carriers and dealers

How do you excel for customers; provide customer reviews and customer retention figures

We want to hear about your success, showcase your sales and revenue performance

Why Likewize won

Likewize took our prize for the third year in a row, winning praise from our judges for its impressive range of services and great customer testimonials.

Congratulations to Likewize and to all of our 2023 finalists!