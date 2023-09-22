Mobile Industry Awards 2023: Likewize wins Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance Service
Congratulations to our winners, Likewize!
Likewize has taken the prize for Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance category at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023.
As mobile technology becomes increasingly important to our everyday lives, device insurance ensures consumers can get a rapid repair or replacement should their device be damaged, lost or stolen.
This category rewards the company that offers the best service and retains customers year-after-year.
Our 2023 finalists were:
- Assurant
- Asurion
- Likewize
Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:
- Tell us about your innovative products / services within the mobile/gadget insurance sector
- Outline any unique selling points of your product and services offered
- What revenue opportunities do you offer to carriers and dealers
- How do you excel for customers; provide customer reviews and customer retention figures
- We want to hear about your success, showcase your sales and revenue performance
Why Likewize won
Likewize took our prize for the third year in a row, winning praise from our judges for its impressive range of services and great customer testimonials.
Congratulations to Likewize and to all of our 2023 finalists!
