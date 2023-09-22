Mobile Industry Awards 2023: Aerial Direct wins Partner of the Year

Aerial Direct has been named Mobile Industry Awards 2023 Partner of the Year.

This category looked to reward the company that has gone above and beyond expectations over the past 12 months to become the shining example to partners across the industry.

Our 2023 finalists were:

Aerial Direct

Compare and Recycle

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Partnership client relations- testimonials

Clear financial growth and success

Innovation in marketing, education and training

Adaptability to changing market conditions

A clear strategy for UK growth

Why Aerial Direct won

Aerial Direct impressed our judges with its range of strong customer services, adaptability and financial growth - congratulations to them and to all of our finalists!