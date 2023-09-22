Mobile Industry Awards 2023: Aerial Direct wins Partner of the Year
News
published
Congratulations to our winners, Aerial Direct!
Aerial Direct has been named Mobile Industry Awards 2023 Partner of the Year.
This category looked to reward the company that has gone above and beyond expectations over the past 12 months to become the shining example to partners across the industry.
Our 2023 finalists were:
- Aerial Direct
- Compare and Recycle
Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:
- Partnership client relations- testimonials
- Clear financial growth and success
- Innovation in marketing, education and training
- Adaptability to changing market conditions
- A clear strategy for UK growth
Why Aerial Direct won
Aerial Direct impressed our judges with its range of strong customer services, adaptability and financial growth - congratulations to them and to all of our finalists!
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
More about phone communications
Most Popular
By Darren Allan