Philips debuts three highly affordable displays for home workers — but no 4K resolution

Philips is expanding its E1 series of business monitors with the addition of three new models designed to cater to the needs of professionals and remote workers.

The high-end Philips 27E1N1600AE comes with HDMI 1.4 and USB-C 3.2 connectivity with 65W Power Delivery. The 27-inch IPS panel offers QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution and HDR. The model also comes with a 100mm height-adjustable stand.

The other two screens, 24E1N1100A and 27E1N1100A, come with FHD IPS panels, measuring 23.8 inches and 27 inches respectively, and feature a frameless design with narrow borders.

VGA port for older computers

Philips says these screens are ideal for multi-monitor setups and include a cable management system for a tidy workspace. They both come with HDMI 1.4 ports and in place of the 27E1N1600AE's USB-C 3.2 there's a VGA port on both models.

The IPS panels promise vivid colors, and a 100Hz refresh rate with 1ms MPRT and Adaptive-Sync. They also include SmartImage Game Modes for ‘light’ gaming.

There are built-in 2W stereo speakers, and the monitors also feature LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free for comfortable viewing and EasyRead for a paper-like reading experience.

The Philips 24E1N1100A, 27E1N1100A, and 27E1N1600AE are available to buy from UK retailers now.

The Philips 24E1N1100A and 27E1N1100A retail at an affordable £94.99/€119 and £109.99/€139 respectively. The Philips 27E1N1600AE, with its QHD display, will set you back £199.99/€249, but you'll want to shop around to see if you can pick it up for cheaper as there are better models from other makers available for that price.