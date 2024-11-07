Outlook users warned not to open more than 60 emails — otherwise their software will crash

Reports claim Outlook Classic is crashing if users open 60+ emails at once

Avoid opening that many or use a workaround that might affect your entire system

Microsoft is investigating the issue, hopefully a patch will follow imminently

Microsoft has confirmed a bug in the Classic version of Outlook for Office 365 users is causing the mail app to crash when they open more than 60 emails at the same time.

The issue, which results in a memory error message, causes the app to crash and shut down, which means users will lose their place when multitasking.

Microsoft has acknowledged the issue with its email service, and confirmed it has a team of engineers investigating the issue, but for now, users are being warned not to open more than 60 emails in one go.

Outlook Classic is crashing for some users

Microsoft shared the error message: “Sorry, we’re having trouble opening this item. This could be temporary, but if you see it again you might want to restart Outlook. Out of memory or system resources. Close some windows or programs and try again.”

Users may also see a different popup: “Out of memory or system resources. Close some windows or programs and try again.

Although it looks like the company is currently working on a fix, any workaround could introduce its own set of challenges. “Increasing the process quota could lead to overall system instability,” said Microsoft, which suggested that broader system instability could be a result of any system tweaks.

The cause of the issue is unconfirmed, but Microsoft indicated that user interface objects might be to blame for the sudden crashing of Outlook Classic.

Apart from limiting the number of emails they open or increasing the process quota for user objects, users will have to wait for Microsoft to issue a patch.

TechRadar Pro has asked Microsoft to confirm whether and when a patch will be available. Any update will be shared here.