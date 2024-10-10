Outlook down? Microsoft confirms issues with email service

Microsoft Outlook appears to be down - here's what we know

Outlook Calendar on a Tablet
(Image: © Windows / Unsplash)

If you're just logging in for work and finding that you can't access your emails - don't worry, it's not just you - Microsoft Outlook is down.

Thousands of users across the world are reporting issues with the email service, with complaints of failed launches, memory-intensive running and more.

As Microsoft looks to try and fix the issue, here's what we know so far...

However it seems like Microsoft itself is still struggling to find a concrete fix, with its latest tweet saying it is "focused" on trying to find out what has gone wrong....

The end may be in sight - we're seeing a slight drop in reports, and over on Twitter, the complaints are dwindling for sure...

DownDetector outlook outage

(Image credit: DownDetector)

Reports have now topped the 2,000 marker, which means it is continuing to grow - we're still waiting on the latest update from Microsoft though...

The issue was initially thought to only affect users in Europe (with Microsoft's own tweet even stating this) - but as this DownDetector heat map shows, it is now spreading across the US, as people log in to work for the day.

Microsoft has acknowledged the issue, saying it is attempting to replicate it internally in order to find out more...

Users began reporting issues with Microsoft Outlook around 9am ET, with reports rising as more and more people log on for work.

The latest figures from outage tracking site DownDetector show a sharp spike in reports throughout the day.

DownDetector outlook outage

(Image credit: DownDetector)