Oracle Red Bull Racing signs up 1Password to boost its Formula 1 security

Oracle Red Bull Racing adds 1Password as official cybersecurity partner

1Password Extended Access Management is rolling out across the team

Formula 1 2025 season should be one of the closest yet

One of the biggest teams in Formula 1 has added a leading password manager as its official cybersecurity partner.

Oracle Red Bull Racing has announced it will be partnering with 1Password ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season and beyond, with the latter joining as its exclusive cybersecurity partner.

The move will see the company provide its 1Password Extended Access Management across the team, offering protection and keeping private development and race data safe across the world.

1Password partnership

"Partnering with a world champion like Oracle Red Bull Racing is an incredible opportunity," noted David Faugno, Co-Chief Executive Officer of 1Password. "At 1Password, we believe security should empower productivity and integrate effortlessly into the way people work. That’s why we protect every sign-in, every point of access, and every piece of critical information—so the team can stay focused on what they do best: winning."

The team, which won the Formula 1 driver's championship in 2024, and had previously triumphed in the team competition multiple times, boasting over a hundred race wins, is unsurprisingly keen to further its technology network, given its title partner.

The partnership will see 1Password branding prominently displayed on key team assets, including the car's halo and chassis, along with the suits and kit of the team and drivers Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson, and garage screens - and in a first for the team, will also be visible on the steering wheel screen of both drivers.

“Everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing is excited to welcome 1Password to the Red Bull family as our exclusive Cybersecurity Partner," noted Christian Horner, CEO and Team Principal of Oracle Red Bull Racing.

"It is critical that our entire organization has secure, trusted access to critical information so we can continue to make confident, data-driven decisions trackside and back at the factory in Milton Keynes. We look forward to pushing the limits and innovating with 1Password, including debuting a team-first steering wheel branding display that will feature when Max and Liam first hit the track.”