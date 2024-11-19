Oracle Red Bull Racing sign up Neat as video conferencing partner

Oracle Red Bull Racing announces Neat as official video conferencing partner

Partnership starts from 2025 Formula 1 season

Neat will provide video conferencing kit to the team

One of Formula 1's most dominant teams in recent years has announced a new tech partnership showing the importance of video conferencing in the sport.

Reigning Formula 1 world team and driver's champions (at the time of going to press) Oracle Red Bull Racing, has announced it will be teaming up with Neat for the start of the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship.

The three-year deal will see Neat devices used throughout Oracle Red Bull Racing's entire organization, including its headquarters just outside Milton Keynes, UK, as well as branding on the team's car and uniforms.

Neat partnership for Oracle Red Bull Racing

The partnership sees Neat named as the team’s exclusive Video Conferencing Hardware Partner and an Innovation Partner, possibly replacing an existing relationship Oracle Red Bull Racing had with Zoom.

“With our shared commitment to innovation and excellence, we are excited to welcome Neat to the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team and look forward to working together to support simple and immersive collaboration experiences for our organization," said Christian Horner, Team Principal and CEO, Oracle Red Bull Racing.

"Close teamwork, passion, and creativity are key to the Team’s success on the track, and Neat’s video technology allows us to collaborate at our best."

The 2025 Formula 1 season will feature 24 races across the globe, with the team travelling to new venues every few weeks, meaning video conferencing and online collaboration tools have never been more important, especially in a sport where gaining even the slightest advantage on your competitors can mean the difference between winning and second place.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Neat offers a range of video conferencing display and camera hardware, alongside its Pulse full-service offering, which gives companies full oversight and control of device deployment across their organization.

“Oracle Red Bull Racing is known around the world as a team that has achieved the highest levels of success in Formula 1 racing, and we are pleased to join them as a partner," said Janine Pelosi, CEO of Neat.

"Neat’s passion for delivering simple yet powerful collaboration experiences aligns perfectly with the Oracle Red Bull Racing team’s dedication to bringing a complex organization together to achieve success. This partnership brings the Neat brand to a large global audience while staying true to our core ethos of bringing people together with our elegant and powerful video devices."