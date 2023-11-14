One of the world's largest business monitors has an extraordinary feature that other manufacturers should embrace — a no-touch KVM switch that allows you to switch computers

Many features in the 48.8-inch Philips 49B2U5900CH make it a mouthwatering prospect for professionals – but chief among them is a Smart keyboard, video, mouse (KVM) switch.

This integrated switch ramps up the Mintor’s potential as a monitor suited for those who value connectivity options and multitasking. It’s a neat feature that many of the best monitors lack.

Normally, in-built KVM switches let you swap between different inputs when you press a button on the bezel. But the Smart KVM fitted into this widescreen monitor lets you switch between computers by tapping Ctrl on the keyboard three times. It comes alongside USB-C docking with Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, which allows for up to 100W of power delivery.

A widescreen business-ready display

The monitor – which has a 5,120 x 1,440 resolution is equivalent to having two 27-inch QHD monitors side-by-side, Fujitsu claims. It also has a 178-by-178-degree viewing angle and a 3,000:1 contrast ratio.

Indeed, why have two monitors side-by-side when you can use one – and switch between inputs with ease? That’s the key selling point Philips is pushing when it begins selling the £949.99 device in mid-November.

Its business-friendly features include a technology Philips calls Busylight, an indicator at the top of the 5MP webcam that can sync with Microsoft Team statuses, to show others in the workplace if you’re on a call or not. The webcam itself is compatible with Windows Hello, and users can log into their accounts using facial recognition.

Elsewhere, the monitor is fitted with an earphone hook that can be pulled down from the side – a first for Philips monitors – as well as a height-adjustable stand as well as a VESA mount.

The display, which has a wide gamut of 1.07 billion colors and is DisplayHDR 400-certified, is also certified with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe. This means it’s designed to protect users from extended prolonged exposure to blue light – which may have adverse health effects.