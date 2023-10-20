Another 3D monitor that you can use without glasses just launched — and that’s excellent news for VR fans out there

Acer’s latest monitor aims to give creative professionals and visual artists a fully glasses-free 3D experience through its spatial computing technology.

The SpatialLabs View Pro 27 is a 27-inch 4K monitor that’s pitched as a “3D canvas” for digital creatives. The firm wants the SpatialLabs View Pro 27 to be one of the best monitors for graphic design , so they can design and produce 3D assets as well as collaborate on projects that hinge on three-dimensional design.

The panel boasts a 160Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness and a Delta E color accuracy of less than two, according to the manufacturer. The View Pro also comes with a detachable hood that’s said to boost perceived color accuracy and eliminate distractions when users are working on 3D workloads.

The monitor also includes a number of apps and add-on design software, including SpatialLabs Model Viewer, as well as Acer Steam VR bridge, which lets VR and XR developers transfer their creations onto the 3D display.

Monitors for a glasses-free 3D experience

Acer’s SpatialLabs Vision Pro 27 is the latest entry in the realm of 3D monitors, and closely follows shortly after Lenovo’s ThinkVision 27 , the launch of which was covered by our sister site ITPro.

Acer says users can enjoy 3D viewing in low light, with in-built tech tracking the user’s eye in dim environments as well as bright areas. The monitor is also fitted with the Acer Immersion Audio system, which the firm claims uses AI along with beamforming and head tracking to deliver a spatial audio experience.

The device includes an ErgoStand design (and is compatible with VESA mounting), with users able to adjust the tilt, swivel, pivot and height to capture the best viewing angle. It also includes a number of ports including HDMI 2.1, USB-C, DisplayPort 2.0 as well as two USB-A ports.

The device, which is set to launch in the first quarter of 2024, doesn’t have pricing information available yet. But Lenovo’s monitor, for reference, costs approximately $3,200 (based on its €2,999 inc VAT retail price), suggesting Acer’s entry will be priced in a similar fashion.