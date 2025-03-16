This obscure brand wants to launch the most privacy-friendly smartphone ever without Google, but with a mysterious open-source OS at its core

Privacy-first smartphone with no Google, full data control guaranteed

BraX3
(Image credit: Indiegogo)
  • BraX3 is a privacy-focused, modular smartphone running iodéOS
  • Advanced tools block trackers and analyze your data’s digital path
  • Open source iodéOS promises privacy and security

A little-known device maker is looking to address the growing concerns about smartphone surveillance as modern devices collect and share extensive user data to build digital profiles.

BraX is working to launch BraX3, a business smartphone designed for those who value their privacy above all else - it runs iodéOS, a de-Googled, open source Android 14-based alternative operating system that blocks ads, trackers, and unwanted data sharing.

Instead, the BraX3 uses dedicated privacy-focused servers for essential services, providing safe browsing with privacy-first search engines like Qwant, Brave, and Ecosia.

The most privacy-friendly smartphone yet?

The BraX3 also employs Lunar Network for geolocation, blending GPS for outdoor navigation and a secure indoor network-based location service. With no Google identity required, users can enjoy complete anonymity.

It also includes an internet traffic analysis tool, which visualizes who is accessing your data, how much is being collected, and where it is sent. By restricting intrusive applications and ensuring only privacy-compliant apps are used, BraX3 minimizes data exposure without sacrificing functionality.

As for hardware, the BraX3's modular design allows users to replace parts using standard tools, with spare parts available for six years post-launch.

It offers a 6.56-inch HD+ display which supports 90Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 280 xhdpi. Under the hood, it boasts the Dimensity 6300 processor (Octa-core, 2.4GHz, 6nm), paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. A 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging ensures lasting performance.

It comes with a 50MP camera on the rear as well as a 5MP front camera for selfies. This device features a fingerprint sensor, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and multiple 4G and 5G bands.

Crucially, it also supports an eSIM for international travel, dual SIM, and a MicroSD slot.

While the porting process may face delays, BraX hopes that power users will have the option to run Ubuntu Touch, offering an independent app store and Terminal access.

The BraX3 is available for pre-order for $299.00 via crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. With 2,792 backers at press time, this alternative business smartphone signals a rising demand for tech that prioritizes privacy and the right-to-repair.

Efosa Udinmwen
Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

