Rugged indeed with IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810H ratings

Supports a 50MP Sony sensor, night vision, and thermal imaging

Massive 10,600mAh battery supports 120W fast charging, and 50W wireless charging

Ulefone has unveiled the Armor 28 Ultra, a rugged Android smartphone designed to deliver high-end performance in a durable body.

Ulefone, known for similarly rugged smartphones like the Armor 25T Pro and Armor 27T Pro, claims the Armor 28 Ultra is the first-ever AI-enabled rugged smartphone with Google Gemini built into the system for seamless app interactions.

This durable smartphone is thought to be the first of its kind to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, thought to outperform the A17 Pro found in Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Built for extreme conditions

Ulefone equipped the Armor 28 Ultra with 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage and 32GB of RAM, combining 16GB LPDDR5X with an additional 16GB of virtual RAM for smoother multitasking.

As expected from a rugged phone, the Armor 28 Ultra meets MIL-STD-810H certification, offering protection against shocks, drops of up to two meters, and harsh environments. It also holds IP68/IP69K ratings for dust, water, and high-pressure spray resistance.

The device measures 6.86 x 3.29 x 0.76 inches and has a reinforced frame with rubberized port covers for the USB-C charging port and headphone jack.

The Armor 28 Ultra features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. A peak brightness of 2200 nits helps maintain visibility even in bright sunlight.

A rear secondary 1.04-inch AMOLED screen provides quick access to notifications and essential functions, similar to the iPhone Dynamic Display.

Rugged phones often sacrifice camera quality for durability, but Ulefone have fitted the Armor 28 Ultra features a prominent rear camera module with three sensors and an LED flash.

Its primary camera is a 50MP Sony IMX989 sensor, with a 1-inch sensor size for enhanced light capture and image quality. It also includes a 64MP night vision camera with an OV64B sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a 117.3° field of view, which supports thermal imaging. The front camera is also 50MP, ensuring high-resolution selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, this device houses a massive 10,600 mAh battery that It supports 120W fast charging for rapid recharging, along with 50W wireless charging. Reverse charging capabilities allow it to function as a power bank for other devices.

The Armor 28 Ultra is the first rugged smartphone to support Wi-Fi 7. It offers dual SIM functionality and supports 5G, 4G, 3G, and 2G networks, though availability may vary by carrier.

It includes NFC for payments, an IR blaster for remote control, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Ulefone confirmed to TechRadar Pro the Armor 28 Ultra will be available for purchase on AliExpress, with the standard version priced at $749 and the thermal imaging variant at $899. Sales are set to begin on March 17.