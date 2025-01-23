Nvidia Geforce GPUs obliterate the competition in this popular video sofware benchmark

Nvidia has commanding lead over rivals in latest Adobe After Effects benchmarks

Even lower-performance Nvidia GPUs outpace Intel and AMD cards

But to Apple's credit, the M3 Max pulls ahead in 2D significantly despite its laptop form factor

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs has shown off some significant advantages when it comes to dealing with 3D workflows over comparable Intel and AMD cards, new figures have claimed.

The latest Puget Systems After Effects benchmarks say Nvidia’s flagship GeForce RTX 4090 delivered up to 20 times the performance of Apple’s MacBook Pro M3 Max in 3D tasks; reflecting the card's technical design focus on GPU-intensive workloads.

The 4090, equipped with 24GB of GDDR6X memory and 16,384 CUDA cores, nearly doubles the performance of its own mid-range RTX 4060 in the Advanced 3D tests that utilize Adobe’s Advanced 3D rendering engine which is heavily dependent on GPU acceleration.

Nvidia RTX 4090 outperforms its rivals

Comparatively, the RTX 4060, featuring 8GB of GDDR6 memory and 3,072 CUDA cores, outpaces AMD’s flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX, which boasts 24GB of GDDR6 memory and 6,144 stream processors.

Despite its superior memory capacity, the Radeon GPU trails the RTX 4060 by 25% in overall 3D performance.

Intel’s Arc GPUs, such as the Arc B580 with 12GB of VRAM and 3,456 cores also fall short of Nvidia’s mid-range offerings, trailing the RTX 4060 by approximately 22%.

Apple’s M3 Max, equipped with 40 GPU cores, performs roughly 10 times slower than the RTX 4060 in GPU-accelerated 3D tasks.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, while Nvidia leads in 3D rendering, Apple’s M3 Max performs well in 2D workflows due to its CPU efficiencies. The MacBook Pro excels in projects emphasizing 2D layers and effects, where GPU performance plays a secondary role. Nevertheless, for CPU-dependent tracking tasks, Nvidia and Apple systems perform similarly.

Nvidia owes its dominance in After Effects 3D workflows to its advanced GPU architecture and software integration. The RTX 4090, for instance, comes with technologies like the Ada Lovelace architecture and CUDA framework which optimizes 3D GPU performance.