Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang teases Blackwell Ultra reveal, along with "the one click after that"

Nvidia CEO confirms Blackwell Ultra and Vera Rubin names

Both set to be revealed at GTC 2025 in March 2025

Nvidia sees overall revenues grow 114% year-on-year as AI demand booms

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has teased that the company's next flagship chip will be shown off within the next few weeks - as well as apparently officially confirming its name.

Speaking to analysts on the company's fiscal Q4 2025 earnings call, Huang revealed the new hardware will bear the moniker of Blackwell Ultra, and will be unveiled at its Nvidia GTC 2025 event in March 2025.

“Come to GTC and I’ll talk to you about Blackwell Ultra, Vera Rubin, and then show you the one click after that,” Huang declared.

Nvidia Blackwell Ultra...and more

Huang went on to add Blackwell Ultra will be officially launched in the second half of 2025, and offer upgrades in processors, networking, and memory - but will be built on the same system architecture as Blackwell.

Both Blackwell Ultra and Vera Rubin were teased on a company roadmap document at Computex 2024, but Huang has now seemingly confirmed the naming of both.

Nvidia unveiled Blackwell at GTC 2024, promising a major step forward in terms of AI power and efficiency.

It has since seen a number of releases, including the first Blackwell "superchip", the GB200, which has the ability to scale up from a single rack all the way to an entire data center, as Nvidia looks to push on with its leadership in the AI race.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Blackwell contains 208 billion transistors (up from 80 billion in Hopper) across its two GPU dies, which are connected by 10 TB/second chip-to-chip link into a single, unified GPU, making it up to 30x faster than Hopper when it comes to AI inference tasks, offering up to 20 petaflops of FP4 power, far ahead of anything else on the market today.

Despite this, Nvidia says Blackwell can reduce cost and energy consumption by up to 25x, giving the example of training a 1.8 trillion parameter model - which would previously have taken 8,000 Hopper GPUs and 15 megawatts of power - but can now be done by just 2,000 Blackwell GPUs consuming just four megawatts.

Vera Rubin is the *next* step forward for Nvidia after Blackwell Ultra, with an expected release in 2026, with CPU and GPU products anticpated, including a Vera Rubin board combining the GPU and CPU into a "superchip".

Huang's tease came as Nvidia revealed its most recent set of financial results, with the company once again seeing record returns as it benefits from the huge surge in AI demand.

Overall Nvidia revenues more than doubled year-on-year, reaching $130.5 billion for the financial year, a 114% rise, largely helped by record data center revenues of $35.6 billion, up 16% from the previous quarter, and up 93% from a year ago.

“Demand for Blackwell is amazing as reasoning AI adds another scaling law — increasing compute for training makes models smarter and increasing compute for long thinking makes the answer smarter,” Huang said of the results.

“We’ve successfully ramped up the massive-scale production of Blackwell AI supercomputers, achieving billions of dollars in sales in its first quarter. AI is advancing at light speed as agentic AI and physical AI set the stage for the next wave of AI to revolutionize the largest industries.”

Via The Verge