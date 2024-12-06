“Not only ultra light but also ultra secure”: Dynabook launches new sub-1kg 13-inch 2-in-1 laptop

Dynabook launches ultra-portable 989g Portégé X30W-M 2-in-1 laptop

Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, up to 32GB RAM and 2TB storage

Durable build, fast charging, versatile connectivity options

Dynabook has launched the Portégé X30W-M, its latest 2-in-1 convertible designed to meet the needs of modern professionals.

Measuring 303.9 x 197.4 x 17.9mm and weighing just 989 grams (2.18lbs), it is one of the lightest devices in its class and highly portable, switching between laptop and tablet modes, offering versatility for a variety of work environments.

The Portégé X30W-M is available to buy now, with pricing starting at $2,240.

Creativity, connectivity and security

The Portégé X30W-M is powered by a choice of Intel Core Ultra processors, ranging from the Core Ultra 5 125H, featuring four performance cores with speeds up to 4.5GHz, to the Core Ultra 7 165H, which provides six performance cores and turbo speeds up to 5.0GHz. It runs on Windows 11 Pro and supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5x onboard RAM. The 8GB model includes Intel Graphics, while configurations with 16GB or more offer Intel Arc Graphics. Storage options include PCIe NVMe SSDs, with capacities of 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB in Gen 3, and 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB in Gen 4.

The device features a 13.3-inch multi-touch display made with Corning Gorilla Glass and comes with a Wacom digital pen for creative or detailed work. The laptop is equipped with a 2.0 FHD front webcam, an optional Infrared IR camera for Windows Hello, and an 8MP rear camera.

Connectivity options include Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, USB-C, USB-A, and Wi-Fi 6E. Its Dark Blue magnesium alloy and ABS chassis meet MIL-STD-810H durability standards and Audio is supported by Harman Kardon stereo speakers with DTS Atmos sound technology.

Angela Walker, General Manager at Dynabook ANZ, said, “The Portégé X30W-M is for professionals who need the power of a full function laptop and the flexibility of a tablet, all in one lightweight device. We designed this laptop to support the evolving needs of today’s businesses, where creativity, connectivity and security are paramount. The X30W-M is not only ultra light but it’s ultra secure, ensuring users can tackle important tasks without any compromise.”

For security, the Portégé X30W-M includes biometric facial recognition, Dynabook's proprietary BIOS, and a self-encrypting drive. It is powered by a 4-cell, 53Whr lithium-ion polymer battery, which sadly, unlike those in Dynabook’s recent X8/Y and X6/Y laptops, is not user-replaceable. Quick charge technology provides up to four hours of battery life from a 30-minute charge.