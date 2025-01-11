MSI launches two Cubi NUC AI mini PCs but I am still waiting for one with a Thunderbolt 5 port

MSI is the latest vendor to jump on the AI PC bandwagon

The Cubi NUC AI+ 2M is a mini PC with 11 ports and 1 card reader but no TB5

It comes with a dedicated Copilot button as well as a fingerprint reader

MSI unveiled two new Cubi mini PC offerings at CES 2025, and it likely won’t come as any surprise these models include AI in their names. The Cubi NUC AI+ 2M and the Cubi NUC AI 1UM offer on-device AI capabilities and are designed to deliver powerful performance in a compact form factor suitable for any workspace.

The larger Cubi NUC AI+ 2M measures 0.826 liters and is powered by Intel's Core Ultra processors from the Lunar Lake platform, with configurations up to the Core Ultra 7 258V. It features Intel Arc 140V integrated graphics and up to 32GB of LPDDR5X on package memory. Storage is supported via a single M.2 2280 SSD slot. The device can deliver up to 115 TOPS of processing power through a dedicated Intel AI Boost NPU.

The Cubi NUC AI+ 2M offers a total of 11 ports. On the front, there are two 10Gbps USB Type-A ports and a microSD card reader, as well as a one-touch fingerprint power button for added security, and a Copilot button for instant access to AI tools such as CoCreator, Windows Studio Effects, Live Captions, and Live Translation. There’s also a built-in microphone and speaker for voice commands.

No Copilot button on the smaller model

The rear panel houses dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, one of which supports PD-in up to 100-watts (it’s a shame MSI hasn't yet embraced Thunderbolt 5 for even faster data transfer speeds), dual HDMI ports, and two 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports. The Cubi NUC AI+ 2M can drive up to three screens and supports WiFi 7 for high-speed wireless connectivity.

The Cubi NUC AI 1UM is a smaller and presumably more affordable alternative, with a 0.51-liter volume. It is powered by Intel Core Ultra 100 Meteor Lake processors, including options up to the Core Ultra 7 155H.

It supports dual SODIMM DDR5 memory slots and two M.2 SSD drives, and like its larger sibling, it includes dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI outputs, and 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports. It can drive four screens, but doesn't have a Copilot button.

Both models support MSI Power Link, allowing power control through select MSI monitors and reducing cable clutter, especially when mounted behind a monitor. Pricing details for both have yet to be announced.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors