Motorola and Microsoft want your phone to work in harmony with Windows
Motorola ThinkPhone will work closer with Windows 365
Motorola’s business smartphone has received a Microsoft-flavored makeover to make it what the former calls a “full-fledged cloud PC right [in] your pocket.”
The new partnership sees the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola get integrated support for Windows 365 cloud capabilities, including tight integration with Teams for on-the-go VoIP communication.
As well as improved software capabilities, the company also reiterated how the smartphone can become its own computer with the right hardware.
ThinkPhone Microsoft makeover
ThinkPhone users can now connect their smartphone to any Lenovo monitor via its USB-C connection in order to access a “complete Windows PC experience” with the associated apps, content, and settings.
Bluetooth connection to a mouse and keyboard allows the smartphone to be all the computer on-the-go businesspeople need, so long as they have access to an eligible display.
When out on the field, users get the benefit of the device’s 50 MP / 8K camera, large 5,000 mAh battery, and 6.6-inch 2400 x 1080 pOLED display. Should the going get tough, Motorola’s handset is backed by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, 8GB of memory, and Wi-Fi 6E speeds.
Those in constant connection with colleagues will appreciate the degree of Teams integration. Users can program the Red Ley button - which serves a similar purpose to the Action button on the Apple Watch Ultra - so that a double-click activates walkie-talkie mode.
Motorola says that Windows 365 support via Moto Connect and the Walkie Talkie feature in Teams will be available “in the coming weeks,” but users can continue to order the ThinkPhone now as they await the update.
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!