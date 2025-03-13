Verizon and AT&T are taking the hassle out of personal storage

Upgrades for group storage are a game changer

Perks like AI photo editing tools could come in handy

Taken one photograph too many and run out of cloud storage? It’s happened to us all at some point, and there’s nothing more frustrating.

Faced with the prospect of upgrading your plan and forking out for more capacity, it’s worth exploring all of the available options.

Luckily, there are a broad variety out there, but millions of Americans are still missing out regardless.

Verizon cloud storage deals

Verizon, for example, has little-known perks for customers in this regard, offering unlimited cloud storage at a relatively low monthly cost.

Verizon Cloud gives customers access to unlimited cloud storage for $13.99 per month. Better still, if you’re willing to pay $19.99 per month, this can be expanded to a group plan for up to five users, bringing friends or family into the fold.

Both the individual and group unlimited plans come with some handy perks, including automatic backup capabilities. This allows you to keep copies of photographs, documents, or videos and access them via your smartphone or computer.

The service also boasts a range of security features, including a PIN-protected private folder to safeguard sensitive content such as driver’s licenses, passports, or just your personal photos and videos.

One very handy aspect of the Verizon Cloud service is that your saved contacts, photographs, and videos can be easily transferred to your new mobile device when you upgrade.

AT&T's competitor service has added perks

Verizon isn’t alone on this front, either, as AT&T also offers unlimited cloud storage services for customers.

Similar to Verizon Cloud, the AT&T Personal Cloud service comes in at a slightly higher cost, but with additional benefits and features.

Users of this service can access unlimited storage for $19.99 per month, but this is for one individual.

AT&T Personal Cloud offers virtually the same services as the aforementioned Verizon Cloud, including automatic backup capabilities and PIN-protected private folders for sensitive materials.

Some features do differ, though, including in-built AI photo editing tools, which could come in handy for those looking to edit on the go.

The service can also be accessed anywhere, including via your phone, tablet, or desktop computer - and it works on iOS, Android, MacOS, and Windows.

There are other options available out there for consumers, but it’s worth noting that a significant portion of these are capped, albeit with most offering several terabytes’ worth of capacity.