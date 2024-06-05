Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center wants to overhaul customer service with AI

Microsoft has announced the launch of Dynamics 365 Contact Center, an AI-powered solution designed to enhance customer engagement for contact center workers.

Dynamics 365 Contact Center will become available on July 1 2024 as a standalone system that’s capable of integrating with CRM software.

Redmond hopes that by injecting a dose of artificial intelligence into its latest Dynamics 365 product, organizations will be able to meet evolving and demanding customer expectations.

In a blog post announcing the news, Jeff Comstock, Microsoft's Corporate Vice President, Dynamics 365 Customer Service, highlighted the negative implications of long wait times, misdirected calls and repetitive conversations on customer satisfaction, citing a Qualtrics study finding that more than half of dissatisfied customers reduce their spend with a company or switch providers.

Generative AI is hoped to enable efficient self-service options for customers as well as equip agents with relevant information more quickly.

Microsoft’s Customer Service and Support team exemplifies the AI-powered tool’s benefits. Previously hindered by 16 systems and over 500 tools, the team integrated Copilot and subsequently saw a 12% reduction in average handle time for chats, a 13% decrease in agent dependency on peer assistance, a 31% increase in first call resolutions, and a 20% reduction in misrouted calls.

Dynamics 365 Contact Center allows users to deploy pre-integrated Copilots for digital and voice channels, unlocking the typical benefits of generative AI such as additional context and personalization.

The system also uses intelligent, unified routing to direct inquiries to the most suitable agents, who can choose to receive conversation summaries to better equip themselves with full context.

Ahead of general availability, companies including 1-800-Flowers.com, Mediterranean Shipping Company and Synoptek, granted early access, have also reported improvements to customer service.