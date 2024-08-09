Microsoft and Palantir announce major AI deal with US military and intelligence agencies

Microsoft and Palantir are teaming up to improve AI, cloud and analytic capabilities for the US Defense and Intelligence Community.

The project will seek to provide critical national security operations with a first-of-its-kind technology suite which combines Microsoft large-language-models via Azure OpenAI Service with Palantir’s AI Platforms (AIP).

The partnership will see both companies develop new AIPs designed to improve Defense and Intelligence, from contracting and logistics, to prioritization and action planning.

Enhancing national security operations

As part of the project, Palantir will offer its Foundry, Gotham, Apollo and AIP products in Microsoft Azure Government and in the Azure Government Secret (DoD Impact Level 6) and Top Secret clouds.

“Bringing Palantir and Microsoft capabilities to our national security apparatus is a step change in how we can support the defense and intelligence communities," noted Shyam Sankar, Chief Technology Officer at Palantir.

"Palantir AIP has pioneered the approach to operationalizing AI value – beyond chat — across the enterprise. It’s our mission to deliver this software advantage and we’re thrilled to be the first industry partner to deploy Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service in classified environments.”

Both organizations will also offer training bootcamps on the technologies for the Defense and Intelligence Community to trial. Microsoft Azure for IL5 environments will also host Palantir’s Gotham, Foundry, AIP, Apollo and FedStart Mission Manager Platforms.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“This expanded partnership between Microsoft and Palantir will help accelerate the safe, secure and responsible deployment of advanced AI capabilities for the U.S. government," added Deb Cupp, President of Microsoft Americas.

"Palantir, a leader in delivering actionable insights to government, will now leverage the power of Microsoft’s government and classified clouds and robust Azure OpenAI models to further develop AI innovations for national security missions.”