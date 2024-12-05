Meta is spending billions on a new US data center

Meta commits to spending $10 billion on a new Louisiana data center for AI

At 2,250 acres, it will be the company’s biggest ever campus

Louisiana will see new job creation and local infrastructure investments

Social networking giant Meta has confirmed plans to invest $10 billion in a new data center designed to support its artificial intelligence systems, and it’ll be Meta’s largest data center to date.

With northeast Louisiana selected for its construction, it’s set to spread out over 2,250 acres on a site formerly known as Franklin Farm, extending as much as one mile from front to back at its largest cross section. The data center will also include a four-million-square-foot technology campus.

Work is expected to begin this month, with construction continuing until 2030. Construction alone is anticipated to generate up to 5,000 jobs, with 500 direct jobs and 1,000 indirect jobs set to be created upon completion.

Meta to build its biggest data center

In an announcement by the Office of the Governor of the State of Louisiana, it was revealed that Meta’s investment could mark the “largest private capital investment announcement in the state’s history.”

Governor Jeff Landry also confirmed that Meta would match its energy consumption with 100% clean and renewable energy, and that the company would invest $200 million in local infrastructure improvements including renewed road and water systems.

Landry commented: “Meta’s investment establishes the region as an anchor in Louisiana’s rapidly expanding tech sector, revitalizes one of our state’s beautiful rural areas, and creates opportunities for Louisiana workers to fill high-paying jobs of the future.”

Speaking about the company’s decision to select northeast Louisiana for its next data center, Meta Director of Data Center Strategy Kevin Janda said: “Richland Parish in Louisiana is an outstanding location for Meta to call home for a number of reasons. It provides great access to infrastructure, a reliable grid, a business-friendly climate, and wonderful community partners that have helped us move this project forward.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other state and regional benefits include Meta’s pledged $1 million annual contribution to Entergy’s “The Power to Care” low-income ratepayer support program (and a further $1 million annual contribution by Entergy Louisiana), and investments in training efforts to support the construction and operational workforces.