Many workers are starting to warm up to using AI in the workplace

Increased familiarity with tools such as Microsoft 365 Copilot is easing workplace fears around generative AI tools at work, new research has claimed.

A report based on a seven-week study of 700 employees by Avanade has highlighted Copilot's significant impacts on employee experiences, indicating that workers are more on board with the technology after using it.

Findings revealed increased structured creativity, idea sharing and problem-solving across six human metrics in the workplace: communication, creativity, trust, work satisfaction, belongingness and organizational citizenship behavior.

Workers trust AI more once they’ve used it

Nearly half (45%) of employees felt less cautious about communication when assisted by Copilot, which Avanade says demonstrates generative AI’s use as a communication tool.

The overall creativity and innovation score also improved by two percentage points compared with the same study last year, with approval for embracing new ways of working up by nine percentage points.

The majority (88%) of workers perceived Microsoft’s AI as aligning with corporate values, however only two-thirds (65%) saw it matching their own personal values, underscoring its value as a workplace tool. The study also revealed the need for a better understanding of the tools’ decision-making process and robust governance.

Generative AI was also found to tackle stagnation in the workplace, with 85% reporting a sense of accomplishment from their work and four in five (80%) remaining engaged with tasks.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, there’s a clear misalignment between the fact that 92% of IT executives see the need for an AI-first operating model within the next 12 months and that only 48% have specific policies for responsible AI. Avanade says that upskilling employees and implementing ethical frameworks are critical for leveraging AI’s benefits going forward.

Avanade Global Future of Work Lead, Veit Siegenheim, commented: “Ultimately, Copilot for M365 is not a ‘flip the switch’ technology but holds huge potential for improving communication and creativity when implemented.”