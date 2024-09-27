Many small businesses say they're "too scared" to use AI

Around one in three (31%) of Britain’s small businesses are hesitant to deploy AI despite its potential positive impact on productivity and efficiency.

According to new data from hiring platform Indeed, many small business leaders expressed concerns about employee resistance and the potential for mishaps.

Around two in five said that they were worried AI could disrupt their operations (38%), and a similar number (39%) suggested that it would be safer to stick with more familiar methods as opposed to introducing new and less proven technologies.

SMBs are cautious about AI

The consequences of this fear could be detrimental to the UK’s economy, the survey warned, as small businesses make up 99.2% of the nation’s business population.

Indeed revealed that leaders are also unsure about their employees using artificial intelligence. One-quarter (26%) were concerns about resistance from staff, while 43% said that unauthorized AI usage by their workers could harm their operations.

AI adoption among SMBs hasn’t been a total disaster, though. If 31% are hesitant, that leaves 69% who are prepared to invest in artificial intelligence solutions. Half of those surveyed (49%) agree that AI could increase efficiency, while nearly as many (44%) say that the tech could reduce time-consuming, low-value and repetitive workloads.

The benefits extend further into employees’ personal lives, too – nearly a quarter (24%) suggested that AI could enable their company to consider a four-day work week.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Looking ahead, it’s clear that simpler solutions are needed. Two in five (40%) are asking for more easy-to-use AI products, and around a third (29%) prefer AI features to be integrated into their existing systems, rather than having to go out and learn an entirely new platform.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the UK’s economy and it’s imperative that they are able to grow and adapt to new technologies," said Caroline Barbour, Senior Marketing Manager for SMB at Indeed.

“It’s important that small businesses have the support they need to navigate this wave of AI adoption, and are set up with easy-to-use tools, or features that integrate within their existing product suite.”