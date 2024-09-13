Many businesses aren't sure exactly how employees get their work done

Many employers are unaware of how their employees’ experiences in the digital workplace affect productivity, new research has claimed.

A report from Scalable Software says nearly half (45%) of organizations don’t conduct journey mapping, which means they’re left in the dark about how digital friction impacts workers and how their employees get their jobs done.

An overwhelming majority (92%) of the 400 senior IT decision-makers surveyed claim to have the necessary data to optimize employees’ digital experience, but workers would argue otherwise.

Businesses are out of touch with their employees

The report brings up previous research among knowledge workers stating that over half (52%) rated the digital employee experience provided by their companies as poor or adequate, with many believing that conditions were worsening over time.

“Our analysis clearly shows an emerging disconnect between how useful ITDMs see these traditional tools in the DEX context, and the benefits that employees are receiving," noted Scalable Software co-founder Mark Cresswell.

The research also found companies are most interested in technology-centric KPIs. Scalable Software says that leaders should consider tracking other measures, like burnout risk, employee engagement, employee journeys, isolation and sentiment – none of which can be tracked with traditional IT management tools.

Moreover, only 56% of ITDMs are sharing this information with their HR departments, leaving nearly half of staff potentially without the right support. Looking ahead, 88% believe that they should develop better communication with the HR department, however without the right systems in place, even this can be inefficient.

Cresswell added: “As hybrid working becomes business as usual for most knowledge workers, employers must cultivate an employee-centric view of the digital workplace.”