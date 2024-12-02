Looking for a cheap standing desk plus office chair combo? Grab these bundles from as little as $118

We’re almost done with Cyber Monday but I had one last thing to look at; my standing desk is on its last legs (pun not intended) and my chair could do with a replacement. So I’m on the look for an office chair and a standing desk and the three pair below are the one I intend to explore further over the next few hours before committing to one.

Office chairs and standing desks have come down in price over the past three years since work from home became mainstream and Cyber Monday is one of the best times to buy them with deeper than usual discounts from vendors such as Ergear, Flexispot or Fezibo. Check out our Cyber Monday office chair deals and Cyber Monday standing desk deals for more offers.

Bundle #1:

Marsail standing desk: was $160 now $80 at Amazon Save 50% off Amazon’s best selling computer workstation, which also happens to be a standing desk. It has a black 48 x 24-inch desktop size with a matte finish, a twin leg design, a headphone hook and four memory settings for height adjustment. I like the easily-accessible double layered side pocket and the use of recycled material throughout. Remember to use the coupon for the full saving.

BestOffice home office chair: was $42 now $38 at Amazon With such a name, it’s not a surprise that it's Amazon’s best selling office chair with a solid score of 4.3 out of nearly 57,000 global ratings. It is not in the same category as our best office chair (the Steelcase Series 2) but should be good enough for those with a tight budget. It has the ubiquitous black mesh material found in so many entry level office chairs and those iconic curved ABS plastic armrests. Note that you can buy them in pairs for an even cheaper price.

Bundle #2:

Flexispot EN1 standing desk: was $200 now $100 at Amazon Flexispot has cut the price of its best selling standing desk in half. The EN1 wit a black table top and a black frame now costs only $99.99. It uses a 2-legged design that can support up to 154 lbs, has two hooks and a four height memory settings. Flexispot designers paid attention to the design of the control panel and the bars that support the desktop, which, by the way, is whole piece rather.

Flexispot OC4 Lite: was $200 now $90 at Amazon To go with the above Flexispot standing desk, I chose the most affordable office chair that the popular office furniture manufacturer had in stock. The OC4 Lite costs a mere $89.99, down from $199.99. It is a massive step up the BestOffice home office chair listed above; it uses memory foam for its seat, has a tilt function, a head rest, and lumbar support. Tick the coupon box to receive the full discount.

Bundle #3:

Fezibo standing desk: was $100 now $81 at Amazon For the last pairing, I’ve selected the Fezibo standing desk which has a different rustic brown 48 x 24-inch desktop as opposed to the more common anthracite one. I like this vintage look, especially as it doesn’t add too the price. This electric standing desk has two memory setups which should be enough for most. Its control panel is more rudimentary than rivals in this price range but that’s not a problem for me.

Amazon Basics Classic office chair: was $86 now $77 at Amazon This is a great complement to the Fezibo standing desk. It is PU (i.e. faux leather) padded including the armrest. That increases your comfort but may be an issue if you work in a warm environment. It doesn’t have a protruding lumbar support as well which some may prefer; it is available in black or white. I would opt for the black version as the white one will definitely not age well.