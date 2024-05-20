Lenovo's early EOFY sale slashes up to 57% off new ThinkPad laptops

Tax time is just around the corner and Lenovo Australia is helping your business beat the rush with early EOFY deals that can save you a bundle off new hardware. It’s not just minor discounts or older hardware either – using the code EOFY24 you can score a ThinkPad for up to 57% off, or save up to 55% on a ThinkCentre all-in-one or Mini PC.



Lenovo is well known for the business-focused ThinkPad family of devices, which include extra features that make them tougher, more secure and better suited to handling your workflow. The ThinkPad lineup covers a huge range of laptops, from sturdy yet affordable models through to powerful mobile workstations, 2-in1s, and even the insanely cool ThinkPad X1 Fold 16 (currently 47% off) that has a flexible, folding screen.



And if you haven’t done it already, don’t forget to sign your business up to Lenovo Pro. Membership is completely free and gives access to the Lenovo Business store (including early access to the best deals), additional savings and even one-on-one advice from the Lenovo small business specialists.



Productivity machines aren’t the only laptops discounted for EOFY either – there are savings across the rest of the Lenovo range too, including powerful Legion gaming machines and the latest slim Yoga laptops.



However, to help make sure you don’t miss out on a great deal on a workhorse, we’ve highlighted some of the best options below.

Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 (Gen 2 AMD) | Ryzen 5 PRO / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$3,679 now AU$1,569 (save AU$2,110)



57% off the ThinkPad Z16 is pretty compelling all on its own, but this deal only gets better when you dig into the specs. Key is the Ryzen 5 Pro 7640HS CPU that makes for a powerful mobile workstation, but also supports enhanced security and management needs. The display is also excellent, with a 16:10 ratio WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS panel, high 400-nit brightness and excellent 100% sRGB colour accuracy. Add in the long battery life (over 18 hours), haptic trackpad, dual 40Gbps USB 4 ports, facial recognition webcam, fingerprint scanner and a 3-year onsite warranty, your business can’t afford not to buy one. Or five.

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s (Gen 4 Intel) | i5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / RTX A500 | AU$3,399 now AU$2,219 (save AU$1,180) Currently 34% off, this ThinkPad P14s stands out thanks to the security-focused Core i5-1350P vPro CPU and a Nvidia RTX A500 GPU that, when combined, make for a potent mobile workstation. While we wish the screen had better than 45% NTSC colour accuracy, it’s still a decent 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit IPS panel that can lay flat. Throw in dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a rapid charge 52.5Wh battery and a premier 3-year warranty and it’s hard to pass up.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s (Gen 4 AMD) | Ryzen 5 PRO / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,739 now AU$1,823.78 (save AU$915.22) The ThinkPad T14s is an affordable way to get the enhanced security and manageability of the Ryzen PRO series CPUs in a lightweight (starting at 1.26kg) yet versatile package. It has the features needed to help speed up your workflow, such as a facial recognition webcam, fingerprint reader power button, all-day battery life, and a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display that can fold through 180º to lay flat. And just as importantly, the ThinkPad T14s is currently 33% off.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 11) | i7 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$3,779 now AU$2,645 (save AU$1,134)



Ready to improve your productivity, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon has a robust base spec that underpins the rest of the business-focused features. The 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display is bright (400-nits), covers 100% of the sRGB spectrum and can fold through 180º to lay flat. The X1 also has dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 1080p facial recognition webcam, a quad mic array (with noise cancellation), Zoom certification, and Intel Unison phone link. All in all, pretty good for 30% off.

