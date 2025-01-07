Lenovo makes surprise move by launching first business PC with Snapdragon CPU

Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50q QC comes equipped with Snapdragon X or Snapdragon X Plus CPU

It offers up to 16GB of RAM and has a small footprint

However I am puzzled by the decision to offer USB 2.0 ports though

Lenovo has introduced the ThinkCentre neo 50q QC, a compact desktop designed for SMBs seeking powerful performance and AI-driven productivity in a minimalistic form factor.

Announced at CES 2025, this tiny 1-liter desktop is powered by the Snapdragon X and Snapdragon X Plus 8-core processors, bringing the latest Copilot+ PC features and advanced AI capabilities to small workspaces.

The ThinkCentre neo 50q QC is designed for multitasking and efficient data handling, with up to 45 TOPS dedicated to AI tasks, making it well-suited for AI-assisted workloads and business productivity tools. Its Qualcomm Adreno GPU provides efficient graphics performance for everyday tasks, while up to 16GB of LPDDR5x memory ensures smooth multitasking. Storage options include up to two SSDs, allowing for a potential capacity of 2TB.

Plenty of ports

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Measuring just 7.2 x 7.05 x 1.44 inches (182.9 x 179 x 36.5mm) and weighing 2.45 lbs (1.113 kg), Lenovo says the ThinkCentre neo 50q QC will fit seamlessly into any professional workspace.

Despite its tiny size, the ThinkCentre neo 50q QC offers a decent selection of ports. The front panel includes one USB 3.2 Gen 2, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, and a combo audio jack.

The rear panel provides two additional USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB 2.0 ports (no, I don’t know why either), HDMI 2.1 TMDS, DisplayPort 1.4a, and an RJ-45 Ethernet port. Wireless connectivity is provided in the form of Wi-Fi 6E.

Sustainability is a key focus for Lenovo, as it is for all PC makers, and the ThinkCentre neo 50q QC has a thermal shell that incorporates 60% recycled plastic. 30% Ocean Bound Plastic is used in both the thermal shell and system bag. The device is also TCO Certified, ENERGY STAR-rated, and EPEAT Gold registered.

Along with most of the other new products announced at this year's CES, ThinkCentre neo 50q QC, will be available to buy from February 2025. It will have an expected starting price of $849.